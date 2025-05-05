European Union: "Actions of Georgian government threaten country’s EU integration"

European Union on Georgia

The actions of the Georgian government pose a threat to the country’s European integration, the European Commission press service stated in response to a question from Euroskop journalist Tamar Nutsubidze regarding recent comments made by EU Commissioner Marta Kos.

In an interview with Radio Liberty, EU Enlargement Commissioner Marta Kos said that the EU may revoke Georgia’s visa liberalisation, though it would primarily affect the Georgian people. According to her, Brussels is also considering freezing Georgia’s candidate status and reviewing the trade agreement as a response to the country’s democratic backsliding.

A spokesperson for the European Union press service gave a detailed response to Euroskop, highlighting several key points.

On Georgia’s EU accession

“EU leaders have made it clear: the current course of action taken by the Georgian authorities threatens the country’s path toward the European Union and, in effect, halts the integration process.

Against this backdrop, the EU has reduced political contacts with the Georgian government, except in cases aimed at finding a way out of the current situation.”

On aid to the government

“The EU has suspended direct financial assistance to the Georgian authorities totalling over €120 million; a further €30 million in aid for 2024 via the European Peace Facility has also been suspended. We do not plan to implement any support programmes in 2025.

At the same time, the European Union is increasing support for civil society and independent media. An additional €15 million has been allocated to support civil society — tripling the existing funding from €5 million to €15 million.

The European Council has suspended visa-free travel for Georgian diplomats, officials, and their family members holding diplomatic or service passports.

We are closely monitoring the impact of recent legislative initiatives on Georgian civil society and independent media, as well as proposed amendments affecting political parties.”

On accountability

“The EU is prepared to take further steps to hold accountable those responsible for violence against peaceful protesters, opposition members, and journalists. We call on the Georgian authorities to actively seek a way out of the current crisis, to rebuild trust, and to resume dialogue based on concrete actions.

The Georgian government must demonstrate genuine and unwavering commitment to returning to the path of European integration. This includes putting an end to violence against citizens, releasing those unjustly detained, repealing repressive laws, consulting with the Venice Commission, and initiating meaningful dialogue with civil society and all political actors to find a way out of the current crisis.”