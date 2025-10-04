German MP: "Europe must not abandon the people of Georgia"

German MP on Georgian elections

German politician and Bundestag member Robin Wagener, a former judge, has commented on the local elections in Georgia and urged the German government to act immediately. He said additional sanctions against the ruling Georgian Dream party are necessary.

The elections are scheduled for 4 October 2025. On the same day, a large protest is planned in Tbilisi with the declared aim of “peacefully overthrowing the government.” The ruling Georgian Dream party and two opposition parties taking part in the vote are urging people to go to the polls. But organisers of the protest, along with parties boycotting the elections, are calling on citizens to join the rally instead of casting their ballots. The vote is going ahead even though opposition leaders are in jail. Six opposition figures – virtually all those who played an active role in the protest movement – remain in custody.

Robin Wagener:

“On Saturday, October 4th, local elections will take place in Georgia. Large parts of the opposition fear that these elections will neither be free nor fair – and that the outcome is already predetermined. As a result, numerous opposition parties are boycotting the vote and have called for nationwide protests on election day against the authoritarian rulers of the “Georgian Dream” party.

For months now, “Georgian Dream” has been increasing its repression against protesters, opposition figures, and the country’s pro-European civil society. Prominent opposition politicians and independent journalists are being imprisoned on trumped-up charges. Independent media outlets and civil society organizations are harassed with ever new requirements and registration obligations aimed at silencing critical voices. During anti-government protests, police violence and arbitrary arrests have become the norm.

We stand in firm solidarity with the people of Georgia who continue to fight tirelessly for democracy, the rule of law, and a European future for their country. We call for the immediate release of all political prisoners in Georgia, including opposition politicians Zurab Japaridze and Nika Gvaramia, as well as journalist Mzia Amaghlobeli. The German government must act swiftly by imposing further targeted sanctions on those responsible for the ongoing repression – and must push for a joint EU sanctions package at the European level. Europe must not abandon the people of Georgia.”

