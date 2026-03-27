Georgia’s death rate still outpaces births

Georgian demographics 2025

The Geostat has published key demographic indicators for 2025. According to official data, the number of deaths in the country exceeded the number of births, continuing a trend observed over the past five years.

According to Geostat, 37,867 children were born in Georgia in 2025, while 44,319 people died. The death rate increased by 0.8% compared to the previous year, while the birth rate declined by 4.1%.

The negative natural increase — the difference between births and deaths — stood at -6,452. A similar pattern was observed in almost all regions of the country, with the exception of Tbilisi, Adjara, and Kvemo Kartli.

Among newborns, there were 19,856 boys and 18,011 girls. The highest number of births (14,334) was recorded in Tbilisi, while the lowest (191) was in Racha-Lechkhumi and Lower Svaneti.

The data also points to shifts in family structure: the share of first-born children rose slightly to 36.6%, while the share of second-born children declined to 32.9%. The proportion of third and subsequent children remained largely unchanged at 29.1%.

The age distribution has also changed: the share of children born to mothers under 25 fell to 21.9%, while the proportion of mothers aged 25 to 39 increased to 70.4%. Growth was also observed among mothers aged over 40, whose share rose to 7.7%. The average age of a mother at the birth of her first child is 27.4 years.

As for mortality, the highest number of deaths (12,743) was recorded in Tbilisi, while the lowest (585) was in Racha-Lechkhumi and Lower Svaneti.

Marriage and divorce statistics show a different trend: in 2025, 22,285 marriages were registered in Georgia, up 2.9% compared to the previous year. The average age at first marriage was 30.1 for women and 32.4 for men. Meanwhile, the number of divorces declined to 13,173 — 2.6% fewer than the year before.