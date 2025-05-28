Vakhtang Gomelauri resigns as Georgia’s interior minister, Gela Geladze appointed successor

Georgia’s new interior minister

Gela Geladze has been appointed as Georgia’s new Minister of Internal Affairs just one hour after the resignation of Vakhtang Gomelauri. Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze presented Geladze’s candidacy at a briefing at the Government Administration.

Since January 2024, Geladze had been serving as Deputy Defence Minister under Irakli Chikovani in the Georgian Dream government.

On 28 May 2025, Georgia’s Minister of Internal Affairs, Vakhtang Gomelauri, submitted his resignation.

Vakhtang Gomelauri previously headed the personal security service of billionaire Bidzina Ivanishvili, founder of Georgian Dream. He was first appointed Minister of Internal Affairs in 2015, later served as head of the State Security Service, and returned to the interior ministry in 2019.



Gomelauri has been sanctioned by several Western countries for human rights violations and police violence against peaceful protesters and journalists.



For more than seven months, mass protests have been ongoing in Georgia, with demonstrators demanding new parliamentary elections and the release of political prisoners.

“Today, with the situation in the country calm, I allowed myself—and asked my team—to step down. This will give me more time to devote to my family: my wife, children, and my recently born grandchild,” the former interior minister explained.

Gomelauri, who for 11 years led various security agencies under the control of Georgian Dream, was formerly the head of security for Georgia’s de facto ruler Bidzina Ivanishvili and one of his closest officials.

Despite stepping down, Gomelauri stated that he remains loyal to Georgian Dream.

“It was not easy for me to make this decision. Since 2011, I have been part of the struggle led by Mr Bidzina Ivanishvili — a struggle that brought about transformative changes in our country. All the achievements our country has attained under the leadership of the government team are dear to me and a source of pride. That is why I remain loyal to this team. In the future, I am ready to stand by the state and the ruling party at any time, should the need arise,” Gomelauri said in his statement.

In the same statement, Gomelauri thanked Bidzina Ivanishvili for his trust, as well as Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze and the entire government team “for their understanding of my decision.”