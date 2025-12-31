Georgia’s GDP grows by 7.2% year on year

Georgia’s GDP in 2025

By the end of 2025, Georgia’s economy had maintained a strong pace of growth. According to preliminary data from the National Statistics Office, real gross domestic product (GDP) rose by 7.2% year on year in November. The average growth rate for the first eleven months of the year stands at 7.5%.

However, the sectoral picture remains uneven. Growth has been driven mainly by transport and storage, manufacturing, real estate, and the financial and insurance sectors. Mining has also recorded positive dynamics. In recent years, the sector has been closely linked to rising exports and investment.

At the same time, two key areas of the economy have shown a decline: construction and energy. This may point to a temporary slowdown in infrastructure projects. It could also reflect deeper structural problems in energy markets.

The statistics office says the monthly figures are based on preliminary operational data, including turnover of VAT-paying enterprises, as well as tax and monetary statistics. This methodology is widely used in international practice to assess short-term economic trends. In areas where regular monthly data are not available, estimates are compiled using statistics from previous periods, leaving room for future revisions.

Experts say that despite strong overall growth, sectoral imbalances highlight the uneven nature of Georgia’s economic development. A growing question is how sustainable the current pace will prove, given the slowdown seen in some strategically important sectors.

