fbpx
ENGLISH arrow icon
Support Us
Support Us
ENGLISH arrow icon
Georgia
Georgia

Georgia’s fifth president Zourabichvili: “The last opposition channels may fall silent”

messenger vk-black email copy print

Salome Zourabichvili on media freedom

Georgia’s fifth president, Salome Zourabichvili, told the Warsaw Security Forum that there are fears the country’s last opposition channels may be forced off air. She added that it was vital to support the fight against disinformation, calling it a battle against a common enemy.

In just the spring session of 2025, the ruling Georgian Dream party rushed through five legislative amendments that significantly restrict media activity and freedom of speech.

The laws effectively ban outlets funded from abroad, increase state control over the media, and allow for the punishment of journalists for expressing critical views.

Salome Zourabichvili
Salome Zourabichvili

Salome Zourabichvili:

“There are concerns that the last opposition channels in Georgia will be silenced. The first targets have been regional journalists. For example, Mzia Amaghlobeli, a reporter who was arrested after slapping a policeman who had spat in her face.

She spent eight months in pre-trial detention and was then sentenced to two years in prison. She is one of the bravest journalists in the region. We desperately need such journalists to win information battles. Right now we cannot win, because all resources, NGOs and official media outlets are under constant attack. That is why we are forced to rely on social media, including TikTok.

We cannot win this fight alone. This is our common struggle. Only the European Union and European countries can develop real strategies to counter disinformation, which Russia has long deployed. It all began with Soviet propaganda. Let us not forget that Putin is not a military leader but a KGB chief. To deal with him, we must unite our efforts. This is our common struggle against a common enemy.”

Salome Zourabichvili on media freedom

Most read

1

Top stories in Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Georgia from 22-26 September, 2025

2

Son of former Azerbaijani regional leader buys hotel and land worth millions in Georgia

3

Armenia between the West and Russia: risks of the government’s ‘balanced’ policy

4

Opposition figure killed in Armenia amid claims of vendetta or political hit

5

Latest news in Georgia, Armenia, Azerbaijan, summary. Live

6

Foreign policy expert: “Georgia’s foreign ministry is under Moscow’s control”