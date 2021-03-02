Georgia's 'Facebook-medicine' phenomenon

During the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in Georgia, a parallel healthcare system was formed as many looked for treatment on Facebook.

Thousands of people joined Facebook groups where they can both share medical advice and seek help in getting hospitalized.

A large chunk of the groups’ participants is medical professionals who offer their services online, but not free of charge.

MedGuide is one of the largest of such groups, with a total number of participants exceeding 80,000 people.

In October-December 2020, during the peak of the COVID-19 epidemic of coronavirus, this group became a true salvation for many Georgians.

What is the reason for this phenomenon?