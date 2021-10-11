Georgians to start receiving Covid-19 vaccine booster shots

Covid-19 vaccine booster shots to be available in Georgia

Georgia has announced the start of vaccination against coronavirus with a third dose, or a booster, of citizens who fall into specially specified categories (see list below).

It was also decided to start vaccinating children with chronic diseases aged 12 or older. Otherwise, the age restrictions remain the same: vaccinations can only be given to those over 12 years old.

The National Council on Immunization has identified the following categories of citizens who can receive the third dose of vaccine if at least six months have passed since the second dose:

● people over the age of 50;

● people of any age with chronic diseases;

● medical personnel;

● people of other professions that fall into high-risk groups;

● employees of closed institutions and people living in them.

Those traveling overseas may also request a third dose of the vaccine and present the appropriate documentation. In this case, at least 28 days must pass from the moment of vaccination with two doses.

The booster can be any vaccine available in the country, regardless of which vaccine was used for the first two doses of vaccination.

The only exception is the AstraZeneca vaccine. The vaccine company said it does not need a booster because the immunity gained from the two doses is robust and lasts for a long time.

Vaccination against coronavirus in Georgia began on March 15, 2021. By October 10, 849,946 people, or 29.8% of the adult population, were fully vaccinated.

However, in recent weeks, the rate of vaccination has dropped significantly. At the end of August more than 20,000 people were vaccinated per day, then in the last week an average of 8,000 doses of the vaccine were given per day.