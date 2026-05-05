Georgian truck drivers required to declare purpose of entry to Russia

According to Russian media reports, truck drivers from Georgia and other CIS countries will be required to submit an electronic application stating the purpose of their entry into Russia. Russian Interior Ministry spokeswoman Irina Volk has announced the new rules.

“Citizens of CIS countries and Georgia must submit, in electronic form via the public services portal mobile application (RuID), an application stating the purpose of their entry into Russia and their stay (residence) there. When submitting the application, they must attach copies of identity documents and documents confirming the professional activity of an international freight driver,” Irina Volk said.

The changes will come into force on 30 June 2026. They follow a decision by the Russian government to extend the permitted period of temporary stay for foreign drivers. Under a decree issued by Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin on 27 April, truck drivers from CIS countries and Georgia may stay in Russia for up to 180 days in total within a calendar year.

The measure is expected to “ease the burden” on the logistics sector, particularly at a time when transport flows in the region have shifted significantly. At the same time, however, the new requirements suggest an effort by Moscow to tighten control over foreign labour and movement.

For Georgia, where a significant share of freight traffic is bound for Russia, the rules could create an additional administrative burden. This is likely to affect small and medium-sized carriers in particular, as they already face long queues at the border and complex procedures.

New entry rules for Russia