Georgian PM: Ukraine failed to avoid war, Georgia will not join anti-Russian sanctions

Georgia will not join anti-Russian sanctions

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili commented on the ongoing war in Ukraine. According to him, Ukraine could not avoid the war, and because of this, most of the Ukrainian people and state will suffer.

“From this war, which, unfortunately, could not be contained and avoided, Ukraine as a state, its sovereignty, territorial integrity and the Ukrainian people, soldiers will suffer the most. There is no justification for the war, we survived it in 2008, when we could not avoid the tragic events of 2008”, Garibashvili said.

What else did the Prime Minister say:

● We are not going to participate in sanctions;

● The task of opponents is to repeat the catastrophe that could not be avoided in 2008;

● True damage is a useless noise around Ukraine, which our opponents (opposition) are busy with;

● Nothing threatens us today. We need to remain calm. Georgia is not in danger;

● I have my own affairs, the parliament has its own, there is a war going on in Ukraine;

● Going to Ukraine is useless. As you well know, the airspace is closed, not only me, even the most powerful leaders of the world cannot go there.

Yesterday, the ruling Georgian Dream party announced that it would not participate in an extraordinary meeting convened by the president at the request of the opposition in Ukraine. Today, representatives of the ruling party did not appear in parliament at all. An MP from the ruling party, Givi Mikanadze, called the convocation of an extraordinary meeting a “show staged by the opposition”.

41 opposition deputies appealed to the president with a request to convene an extraordinary meeting on Ukraine. According to them, the silence of the Georgian government will cost Georgia dearly. The opposition demanded that the authorities adopt a new resolution, and the opposition’s demand was satisfied by Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili.