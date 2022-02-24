Rally in support of Ukraine is ongoing in Tbilisi. Photo



Rally in support of Ukraine in Tbilisi



Large-scale rallies in support of Ukraine are taking place in the capital of Georgia, Tbilisi, at the Republic Square and in front of the Ukranian Embassy.

Hundreds of people dressed in Georgian and Ukrainian flags and national symbols expressed solidarity with Georgia in Ukraine, where Russia launched a military operation on the night of February 24, 2022. The anthems of Georgia and Ukraine were heard.

The rallies were organised on the social media after Russia launched a large-scale military attack against Ukraine earlier this morning.

Rally in support of Ukraine in Tbilisi. February 24, 2022. Photo: Luka Changelia / JAMnews

A rally in support of Ukraine in Georgia was scheduled for Saturday, February 26. The rally was to be organized by the opposition political party Droa. The date of the rally was changed by the party due to the development of events today.

In the photo: Elene Khoshtaria, leader of the “Droa” party. Tbilisi, February 24, 2022.

Photo: Luka Changelia / JAMnews

In parallel with the Republic Square, a rally is being held in front of the Ukrainian Embassy, ​​where one of the protesters publicly burned his Russian passport.

“I am a Russian citizen and I am ashamed. I renounce my Russian citizenship and do not want a Russian passport”, Anton Mikhalchuk told reporters.

A citizen publicly burned a Russian passport at the Ukrainian embassy. Photo: Publica

Demonstrators gathered at the Republic Square and marched towards Rustaveli Avenue.

Rally in support of Ukraine in Tbilisi. February 24, 2022. Photo: Luka Changelia / JAMnews

In parallel with Tbilisi, solidarity rallies were held in other cities of Georgia. Citizens gathered in Batumi, Kutaisi, Zugdidi and Akhaltsikhe.

On the morning of February 24, 2020, Russia began bombing Ukraine.

Under the pretext of protecting the separatist regions of Donbas and Lugansk, President Putin announced the launch of a “military operation” in Ukraine.

Shortly after this announcement, the bombing of strategic facilities began in the suburbs of Ukrainian cities, including Kiev.