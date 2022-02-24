fbpx
ENGLISH arrow icon
Support Us
Support Us
ENGLISH arrow icon
Georgia
Georgia

Rally in support of Ukraine is ongoing in Tbilisi. Photo

messenger vk-black email copy print

Rally in support of Ukraine in Tbilisi

Large-scale rallies in support of Ukraine are taking place in the capital of Georgia, Tbilisi, at the Republic Square and in front of the Ukranian Embassy.

Hundreds of people dressed in Georgian and Ukrainian flags and national symbols expressed solidarity with Georgia in Ukraine, where Russia launched a military operation on the night of February 24, 2022. The anthems of Georgia and Ukraine were heard.

The rallies were organised on the social media after Russia launched a large-scale military attack against Ukraine earlier this morning.

Rally in support of Ukraine in Tbilisi
Rally in support of Ukraine in Tbilisi. February 24, 2022. Photo: Luka Changelia / JAMnews

A rally in support of Ukraine in Georgia was scheduled for Saturday, February 26. The rally was to be organized by the opposition political party Droa. The date of the rally was changed by the party due to the development of events today.

Rally in support of Ukraine in Tbilisi
In the photo: Elene Khoshtaria, leader of the “Droa” party. Tbilisi, February 24, 2022.
Photo: Luka Changelia / JAMnews

In parallel with the Republic Square, a rally is being held in front of the Ukrainian Embassy, ​​where one of the protesters publicly burned his Russian passport.

“I am a Russian citizen and I am ashamed. I renounce my Russian citizenship and do not want a Russian passport”, Anton Mikhalchuk told reporters.

Rally in support of Ukraine in Tbilisi
A citizen publicly burned a Russian passport at the Ukrainian embassy. Photo: Publica

Demonstrators gathered at the Republic Square and marched towards Rustaveli Avenue.

Rally in support of Ukraine in Tbilisi
Rally in support of Ukraine in Tbilisi. February 24, 2022. Photo: Luka Changelia / JAMnews

In parallel with Tbilisi, solidarity rallies were held in other cities of Georgia. Citizens gathered in Batumi, Kutaisi, Zugdidi and Akhaltsikhe.

On the morning of February 24, 2020, Russia began bombing Ukraine.

Under the pretext of protecting the separatist regions of Donbas and Lugansk, President Putin announced the launch of a “military operation” in Ukraine.

Shortly after this announcement, the bombing of strategic facilities began in the suburbs of Ukrainian cities, including Kiev.

Most read

1

Live updates: Russia attacks Ukraine - Kiyv, Lviv, Odesa shelled

2

Azerbaijan signs declaration on allied cooperation with Russia. What does it mean?

3

Famous Ukrainian football club that became a refugee - the story of Shakhtar Donetsk

4

Armenia's response to Russia's recognition of the LPR and DPR

5

"They made a mockery of Svan dance"- Georgia outraged by Dutch interpretation of folk dance

6

Azerbaijani expert: "Putin did not surprise us this time"

Support JAMnews

With so much misinformation cavalierly and cynically tossed around, it is vitally important that the societies in the Caucasus benefit from journalism that is fact-checked and unbiased, balanced and sensitive. JAMnews has been giving them just that. A full-fledged newsroom presence in almost every part of the region – committed teams of editors and reporters, SMM managers and translators, experts and citizen contributors – has allowed it to always stay on top of national breaking news stories, while also keeping an eye on the not so obvious, but none the less important, issues and trends that are overlooked by others. Now, we all need your support if we are to keep the ball of what we do rolling. Every contribution you make, however small, means we can continue. Thank you

Support JAMnews