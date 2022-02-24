NGOs demand government to limit broadcasting of pro-Russian TV channels in Georgia for 3 months

Broadcasting of pro-Russian channels in Georgia

The Coalition for the Accuracy of Information calls on the Georgian authorities to limit the broadcasting of pro-Russian channels operating in Georgia for three months

According to the coalition members, “military aggression against Ukraine during Putin’s rule echoes the imperial ideology and ambitions of the Russian state”, and the main tool for achieving these goals is the Russian information war machine.

This refers to Putin’s messages about the Soviet Union being ‘historical Russia’, as well as his claims that no one in so-called “historical Russia” has ever had a tradition of statehood, and that the idea of ​​Russia is a threat to the Western world which is attacking Russia.

“The transition of the war started by Russia and the accompanying information war to the new level carries a threat for Georgia, for which the state and society must be prepared.

Unfortunately, due to the passivity of state policy over the years, the Russian disinformation campaign and its creators have hothouse conditions in Georgia and influence a wide audience, which creates a favorable environment for Russia to step up its attack on Georgian public opinion”, the statement says.

Coalition member organizations appeal to the Georgian authorities to take into account these threats and limit the broadcasting of all Russian propaganda TV channels for 90 days.

In addition, coalition member organizations call on the Georgian parliament to adopt an updated resolution in support of Ukraine and take effective steps in support of Ukraine at the executive level.

The application is signed by: