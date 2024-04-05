"Why U.S. citizens' money is flowing abroad" - Georgian Parliament speaker against western organizations

Georgian Parliament speaker on foreign agent law

Georgia‘s government continues its campaign in support of the “Transparency of Foreign Influence” law, dubbed the “Russian” “foreign agent” law by the public. This time, the “Georgian Dream” openly accuses Western organizations of financing projects destabilizing the country. Parliament chairman Shalva Papuashvili questions why funds from ordinary Americans are flowing into another country.

“The “I hurled” campaign [in support of Lazare Grigoriadis, detained during mass protests against the foreign agent law in March 2023, accused of throwing a Molotov cocktail at police, awaiting sentencing] is funded by the U.S. budget approved by Congress. So, I believe questions should be directed not to us, but to NED [National Endowment for Democracy], for example, why American taxpayers’ money is leaking into another country to promote the idea of throwing Molotov cocktails.

I think it would be right. Perhaps it would be interesting to know why and how American funds finance parties, radical, and extremist groups in Georgia? Does this serve the interests of the American people? Primarily, it contradicts their interests when some organization spends money from your budget to romanticize the Molotov cocktail.

Is this good behavior? Of course, it’s dishonest behavior. And we want an answer to this question; it’s unresolved. An answer must be given on how radical groups in Georgia are financed with American people’s money,” Papuashvili said.

According to him, posters from the “I hurled” movement are part of a campaign prepared by the “Shame” organization, and it’s unclear whether these campaigns seek anything good for the Georgian people.

“Today I saw NED leadership’s reaction, how they don’t welcome the draft law ‘On Transparency of Foreign Influence’ and say their funding is solely in the interests of the Georgian people… Last year, for the first time in Georgia’s independent history, Molotov cocktails were thrown at the Georgian people, aiming to burn a policeman alive. The “Shame” organization, together with the youth wing of the “National Movement,” is a radical group, and “I hurled” is its campaign. It was funded by American and European citizens’ money. Does the one funding it seek anything good for the Georgian people? Shouldn’t they tell us what and why they’re funding in this country?” the parliament speaker said.

On April 3, the ruling party “Georgian Dream” for the second time initiated the consideration of the law “On Transparency of Foreign Influence,” which is commonly referred to as the “Russian” law by society.

The main argument of the government is that the transparency of non-governmental organizations operating in Georgia is in question, which threatens the country’s security. However, neither independent experts, nor the opposition, nor civil society believe this argument. Experts note that the “Georgian Dream” is attempting to prolong its stay in power and prepare for parliamentary elections in October 2024 in order to suppress alternative voices in the country.

The law on “foreign agents” was proposed by the ruling party a year ago, in March of last year. At that time, it passed the first reading in parliament but was withdrawn after massive protests by citizens. Thousands of people took to the streets for several days in a row to protest against the law, which they called “Russian” because it is similar to the law passed in Russia.

