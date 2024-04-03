The Georgian president on the “foreign agents” law

“The Georgian Dream” said “no” to Europe. “The Dream” is sabotaging our European path and the future of the country,” – the president of Georgia, Salome Zurabishvili, criticized the ruling party “Georgian Dream” for reintroducing the controversial “Russian law” on “foreign agents” in parliament.

President Zurabishvili sharply criticized the policy of the “Georgian Dream.” She referred to the bill, reintroduced by the ruling party of Georgia, as a “Russian” law. She stated that the the members of the “Georgian Dream” have neither European nor national aspirations.

Salome Zurabishvili stated at a special briefing that the initiative of the “Georgian Dream” is a “very clear” statement addressed to Europe.

According to Zurabishvili, by initiating this bill, the Georgian Dream has essentially told Europe “no” on all fronts, including refusing to fulfill nine recommendations crucial for Georgia to be granted candidate status for EU membership:

“We received a sort of advance from Europe, and today the Dream is busy sabotaging this path and our future. Sabotage is the only word that comes to mind.”

The president listed important reforms that the Georgian government refuses to implement. She also emphasized the need for judicial reform, particularly regarding the justice system. The president made it clear that the government will do everything to protect the so-called “judicial clan,” referring to four high-ranking Georgian judges sanctioned by the US:

“We will not sacrifice [Levan] Murusidze and [Mikheil] Chinchaladze [two of the four sanctioned judges] even for Georgia’s European future,” Zurabishvili articulated the position of the Georgian Dream.

Additionally, according to the president, the Georgian Dream government has declined to join European sanctions against Russia and move closer to EU foreign policy.

According to Zurabishvili, “today, two concepts — national and European — cannot be separated, and Georgian society understands this well.”

“You have neither a national nor a European spirit,” Salome Zurabishvili addressed members of the Georgian Dream.

The president believes that the Georgian Dream has already revealed its true intentions and has abandoned the rhetoric that it briefly adhered to:

“There was a period when we were told that this [obtaining candidate status for EU membership] was “our merit and that we had done everything for it”. This rhetoric indeed persisted for some time, but today everything has become clear.”