"Here comes a fight ahead!" - Georgia's opposition reacts to reintroduction of "foreign agents" law

The “foreign agents” law in Georgia

The ruling party is again initiating the so-called “Russian foreign agents law” [officially titled the “Transparency of foreign influence” law]. The first attempt last March ended with massive public protests and withdrawal of the bill.

The opposition asserts that the people will once again not allow Georgia‘s authorities to adopt this controversial bill. According to opposition representatives, this initiative will be followed by mass protest actions.

There was also uproar in parliament: parliament speaker Shalva Papuashvili called for opposition member Aleko Elisashvili to be removed from the chamber. After his statement regarding the “foreign agents” law, a verbal altercation erupted in the chamber.

Elisashvili referred to the bill as “Russian,” prompting Shalva Papuashvili to cut off his microphone, accusing him of engaging in anti-Georgian propaganda.

Comments from key opposition figures

Aleko Elisashvili, Citizens’ Party: “We must not accept this law! I call on everyone who wants to live in a normal country, who wants this country to become part of Europe, to don their armor and prepare for major unrest and conflict.

This cannot be tolerated! They [the authorities] are causing harm. This is evil directed against our country.

We must not tolerate the ‘Russian’ law; it should not be adopted in Georgia, this law must not be passed by the parliament, it must be stopped!”

Ana Natsvlishvili, “Lelo” party: “The dream of the ‘Georgian Dream’ is crumbling, and, as is typical of all evil forces, it has decided that if it falls, then let the whole country fall with it. That won’t happen.

The ‘Russian’ law is being introduced primarily to tie this country to Russia. However, for all sensible citizens of this country, both yours and ours, there is a clearly articulated choice: Georgia is moving towards Europe.

We will definitely achieve this. And the ‘Georgian Dream’ wants to stop this process and remain in the past.”

Ani Tsitlidze, from the “National Movement,” stated: “The second attempt by Ivanishvili’s party to introduce the ‘Russian’ law into parliament once again vividly demonstrates that Ivanishvili’s party’s goal is not the European integration of Georgia.

The ‘Dream’ continues to sabotage Georgia’s European integration. By initiating the ‘Russian’ law again, Ivanishvili’s party jeopardizes the desire and dream of every Georgian citizen to become a member of the large European family.

While our international partners directly tell us that adopting the ‘Russian’ law will harm the European integration of this country, Ivanishvili’s party dares to bypass the will of the Georgian people, who fought against the ‘Russian’ law during the March protests, and once again wants to bring this law back to parliament.”

Roman Gotsiridze, from the “Euro-optimists,” stated: “This is a ‘Russian’ law adopted by the Russian authorities; it is a direct refusal to join the European Union.

This was preceded by other laws, including changes to electoral legislation. In fact, the government has decided to abandon the country’s EU accession process in exchange for maintaining its power.

This authority is treacherous. It will bring hundreds of thousands of people back to the streets, who will show this party its place, they will put it where historical garbage lies. No one fears it, no one.”

Giorgi Vashadze, “Agmashenebeli Strategy”: “No matter how we interpret it, this law is called ‘I don’t want to join the European Union.’

‘Georgian Dream’ doesn’t want to join the European Union, it directly says it doesn’t want to.

All the other initiatives that have been proposed so far have also been against the European Union, but we all know that this law is a clear signal to Europe and everyone: ‘Leave us alone.’ On the other hand, the government is very weak. It knows it will lose the elections, so it’s resorting to a thousand crazy acts.”

Nika Gvaramia, “Akhali” party: “This bill will not be adopted in an expedited manner, members of the majority told us today. This is a trap, my friends.

The bill will not be adopted in an expedited manner simply because they plan to adopt it in June during the European Championship to avoid protests.

I am sure that we will be able to support our national team in the European family, as well as defend our European perspective in our country through constitutional means and expressing our opinion on the streets and wherever else we can.”

Teona Akubardia, independent deputy: “Georgian Dream has declared a decisive struggle against the interests of Georgia, which seeks to become a member of the European Union, and against citizens who want to live in a democratic state.

The announcement of the return of the “Russian” law to the agenda, made by one of the leaders of the Georgian Dream, marks the final battle between true Georgian democracy and a Georgia that is dragging us back to the past.

In this context, the decisive phase of the struggle is determining in which state we should live, so we will continue our relentless fight for Georgian democracy and European and Euro-Atlantic integration.”

Khatia Dekanoidze, “Euro-Optimists”: “Georgian Dream has dared once again to introduce the ‘Russian’ law into parliament.

I appeal to everyone, including women who make up the majority of this country’s population, young people, our children, our parents who stood with us in March last year – we must all unite to prevent Georgian Dream from seizing our country.”

