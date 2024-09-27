GYLA: "The ruling party of Georgia is trying to demonize its opponents"

Georgian lawyers pre-election report

The Georgian Young Lawyers Association (GYLA) has released its second interim report on the long-term observation mission for the 2024 parliamentary elections. The report notes that, amid significant polarization, the information space is filled with sharp mutual accusations. Representatives of the ruling party, “Georgian Dream,” have attempted to demonize political opponents in public speeches and statements, accusing them of treacherous actions and labeling much of the opposition as “foreign-controlled [agents].”

The report also mentions the intention of the honorary chairman of “Georgian Dream,” Bidzina Ivanishvili, to ban major opposition parties. GYLA states that this aims to stigmatize opponents and incite nihilism among opposition-minded voters.

Key findings from the GYLA report