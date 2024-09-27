GYLA: "The ruling party of Georgia is trying to demonize its opponents"
Georgian lawyers pre-election report
The Georgian Young Lawyers Association (GYLA) has released its second interim report on the long-term observation mission for the 2024 parliamentary elections. The report notes that, amid significant polarization, the information space is filled with sharp mutual accusations. Representatives of the ruling party, “Georgian Dream,” have attempted to demonize political opponents in public speeches and statements, accusing them of treacherous actions and labeling much of the opposition as “foreign-controlled [agents].”
The report also mentions the intention of the honorary chairman of “Georgian Dream,” Bidzina Ivanishvili, to ban major opposition parties. GYLA states that this aims to stigmatize opponents and incite nihilism among opposition-minded voters.
Key findings from the GYLA report
- The “Georgian Dream” party has utilized anti-Western and anti-LGBT rhetoric, issues of war and peace, and rhetoric targeting the previous government. Additionally, there has been a continued campaign to discredit and stigmatize NGOs.
- A fundamental principle of democracy is political pluralism and the right of opposition parties to operate freely. The threat of banning these parties directly contradicts this principle and poses a threat to the democratic system.
- The public dissemination of such messages by high-ranking officials in the country two months before the parliamentary elections raises concerns. This rhetoric is problematic as it aims to stigmatize opponents and instill nihilism in opposition-minded voters.
- To ensure a fair and free electoral environment, every citizen must feel the importance of their vote, rather than feeling that their participation is futile because the party they support may cease to exist.
- Although the official election period begins 60 days before the elections, this process extends beyond the legally established period and includes all actions taken by current government officials in support of or against candidates, political parties, or coalitions. This is also supported by the Venice Commission.
- Consequently, mobilizing public sector workers for party events shortly before the elections entrenches a harmful practice, blurring the lines between the state and the party, and impeding a fair and equitable electoral process. Such instances indicate the misuse of administrative resources by the ruling party and violate the principle of separating party and administrative resources.