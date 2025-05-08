European Commission: MEGOBARI law shows global attention on Georgia

EU on the MEGOBARI Act

The European Commission’s press service states that the adoption of the MEGOBARI Act by the U.S. Congress is a sign that the international community is closely following developments in Georgia.

In an interview with Interpressnews, the Commission’s press service said the actions of the Georgian authorities are alarming and do not align with what the European Union expects from a candidate country.

“The actions taken by the Georgian government are alarming and far from what we expect from a candidate country. We urge the Georgian authorities to repeal laws that are incompatible with the values of the European Union.

The EU has already responded by taking measures against the Georgian authorities and stepping up support for civil society,” the European Commission said.

On May 6, the U.S. House of Representatives passed the MEGOBARI Act, which requires the president to impose sanctions on senior Georgian politicians and officials responsible for democratic backsliding, as well as on their supporters and family members. The sanctions include visa restrictions and asset freezes.

Republican Congressman Joe Wilson released a list of specific individuals who are expected to face sanctions if the MEGOBARI Act is ultimately approved by the Senate.

According to Wilson, the list includes people who “are helping Bidzina Ivanishvili, the shadow ruler of Georgia, capture the Georgian state and bring the country under the influence of China, Iran, and Russia.”

News in Georgia