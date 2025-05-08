Three letters to opposition leader Tofiq Yaqublu, dying in an Azerbaijani prison

Who is Tofiq Yaqublu

The Azerbaijani civil society organization Feminist Peace Collective has published a trilogy of letters dedicated to Tofiq Yaqublu — an opposition figure sentenced to nine years in prison on fraud charges. He denies the accusation, claims political persecution, and began a hunger strike “until death” on April 1 in protest.

A lawyer who visited him on May 7 said the politician is in critical condition.

The first letter in the trilogy focuses on Tofiq Yaqublu’s personal struggle and determination. The second aims to draw public attention to what is happening, and the third is addressed to those who will learn about these events in the future.

Feminist Peace Collective was founded in 2020 by Azerbaijani feminists in response to the Second Karabakh War. The group declared its mission to explore issues of peace, conflict, militarism, imperialism, capitalism, nationalism, gender, masculinity, and related concepts, and to promote a feminist discourse on peace in society.

The full version of the letters can be read here on the Feminist Peace Collective website. A brief summary is provided below.

Letter one – message to Tofiq Yaqublu

“They fear you because you do not sell out, your life is a matter of principle and resistance. There is hope in your eyes, and they fear that hope will emerge in the suppressed voice of a silenced people.

The more we remain silent, the more we die. The more we bow down, the more we disappear. And the more we fear — the thicker our chains become.

Our people have been conditioned to silence, to forget. But you — one person — resist all these historical habits.

Your hunger strike is not just a political act. It is a moral rebellion. It is a call to the people to rise up against the regime, guided by their conscience.”

Letter two – to the people of Azerbaijan

“Tofiq Yaqublu’s life is now literally measured in hours. It is considered martyrdom to give your life for your homeland. Shouldn’t a person who dies for a just life in their homeland be considered a martyr? To give your life for freedom is martyrdom. This selflessness — resisting oppression until the last breath.

Tofiq Yaqublu must be released — immediately and unconditionally!

If we value martyrdom, then Tofiq Yaqublu is the true martyr of the Azerbaijani nation.”

Letter three – to future generations

“When you read this letter, you may hear the name Tofiq Yaqublu for the first time. Although it is possible that his name has already been discussed in history lessons or family conversations.

But we would like to tell you about him, why he went on a hunger strike, and why so many people are silent about it.

Tofiq Yaqublu is a man who fought for a free and just life for the people of Azerbaijan. He fought with the power of words, speaking with the voice of conscience. But speaking the truth in this country was considered a crime.

Love the truth, stand for justice, and never remain silent. Silence is the greatest weapon of oppression. Your voice is the continuation of Tofiq Yaqublu’s struggle.”

News in Azerbaijan