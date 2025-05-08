The MEGOBARI Act Against the “Georgian Dream”

The founder of the public organization Chavchavadze Center, Nino Kalandadze, believes that the adoption of the MEGOBARI Act by the U.S. Congress regarding Georgia is a hostile act against the regime established by the oligarch Ivanishvili, but a friendly one towards the people of Georgia.

Nino Kalandadze shared this opinion in a TV interview, commenting on both the law itself and the predictably negative reaction from the Georgian authorities.

On May 6, the U.S. House of Representatives passed the MEGOBARI Act, which requires the U.S. president to impose sanctions on high-ranking Georgian officials responsible for democratic backsliding, as well as their supporters and family members. The law now needs to be approved by the U.S. Senate. The final step is President Donald Trump’s signature.

Commentary

The founder of the public organization Chavchavadze Center Nino Kalandadze: “I rarely agree with [Georgian Dreanm’s Prime Minister] Kobakhidze, but this is one of those cases where I have to agree — yes, this is a hostile act against the regime of Bidzina Ivanishvili.

It is a hostile act against the establishment of a dictatorial regime by Bidzina Ivanishvili. But it is a friendly act aimed at helping the Georgian people and a friendly act that should give Georgia the opportunity to develop in the future.

Georgia has maintained strategic relations with the United States for many years, and these relations have been questioned not by the Georgian people, but by Bidzina Ivanishvili. He is the one who decided to replace democratic governance with authoritarian rule.

A clear manifestation of these actions, among others, was the anti-Western rhetoric that intensified after the Russia-Ukraine war. The goal of the “Georgian Dream” party is to establish a dictatorship in Georgia and retain power. And the only way for them to maintain power is by preventing democracy from taking root in the country.

Authoritarian rulers need authoritarian allies, such as Russia, China, Belarus, and Iran, rather than democratic states.

For its part, Russia needs a regime in Georgia that will defend its interests, particularly those related to the Black Sea.”

