Head of State Grants Management Agency appointed in Georgia

Georgian government appoints head of grants agency

By decision of the Georgian Dream party, a State Grants Management Agency has been established in Georgia, aimed at financing NGOs from the state budget.

It will be headed by Tamar Zodelava, who has held various positions since 2003 within the German Society for International Cooperation (GIZ), and has also served as a project consultant for the Council of Europe and as project lead for the Eastern Partnership Regional Fund on public administration reform.

The idea to establish this agency was supported by the one-party Georgian Dream parliament as early as 20 February.

The agency, which will have a budget of 20 million lari [approximately 7.3 million US dollars], will employ up to 10 people.

“Given that the main source of funding for civil society organisations in Georgia comes from foreign entities, which arbitrarily determine the agenda of these organisations, the Georgian government’s initiative is to create a legal entity under public law, subject to state oversight. Its purpose will be to provide budgetary support to civil society organisations operating in Georgia, whose activities align with the country’s development priorities,” the explanatory note states.

On 16 April, Georgia’s one-party parliament unanimously passed legislative amendments banning the receipt of foreign grants without government approval. Receiving an “unauthorised” grant will be punishable by a fine double the value of the grant. The Anti-Corruption Bureau has been tasked with enforcing the law.

