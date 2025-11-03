Georgian Foreign Minister: 'Euronest cannot tell Georgian people how to develop their country'

“The Euronest delegation cannot tell the Georgian people in which direction to develop their own country,” said Georgian Foreign Minister Maka Bochorishvili.

According to her, the decision of the Georgian delegation not to participate in the plenary session of the Euronest Parliamentary Assembly is the right one. Bochorishvili also stated that a platform created for cooperation but no longer serving this purpose cannot be of interest.

Euronest is a parliamentary organisation of the Eastern Partnership between the European Union and its Eastern European partners.

“This platform was never created for that purpose. None of its documents state that Euronest was established for the European Parliament delegation to adopt such an attitude towards neighbouring countries. Unfortunately, its work has developed in this way.

The platform already has too few Eastern Partnership countries as it is. The decision of the Georgian delegation is the right one. A platform that was created for cooperation but no longer serves this purpose cannot be of interest to us,” said Maka Bochorishvili.

What happened

On 31 October, the Euronest Parliamentary Assembly published a resolution stating that recent events in Georgia demonstrated a serious regression of democracy. According to the authors of the resolution, Georgia is a vivid example of how Russia seeks to dominate the information space of Eastern Partnership countries “where it does not resort to military intervention.”

The resolution mentions the “falsified parliamentary elections” in Georgia on 26 October 2024, the Georgian government’s suspension of negotiations on the country’s EU accession, and the adoption of new anti-democratic laws.

According to Euronest, the Parliamentary Assembly condemns the systematic attacks by the Georgian Dream party on Georgia’s democratic institutions, political opposition, independent media, civil society, academia, and the independence of the judiciary.

The Georgian parliament’s delegation did not participate in the 12th plenary session of the Euronest Parliamentary Assembly held in Yerevan.

Georgian Foreign Minister on Euronest