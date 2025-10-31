EuroNest parliamentary assembly condemns Georgian Dream regime

EuroNest condemns Georgian Dream

The EuroNest parliamentary assembly adopted a resolution stating that recent events in Georgia demonstrate a serious backslide in the country’s democracy. The document also notes that Georgia is a clear example of how Russia seeks to dominate the information space in Eastern Partnership countries where it does not intervene militarily.

The resolution addresses the “falsified parliamentary elections” of 26 October 2024, the government’s delay of EU accession talks, and the adoption of new anti-democratic laws.

The parliamentary assembly condemns the “systematic assault” by the Georgian Dream regime on Georgia’s democratic institutions, political opposition, independent media, civil society, academia, and judicial independence.

It also addresses the ongoing protests in the country, stressing that the Assembly strongly condemns the violent repression of peaceful demonstrators, including the arbitrary detention of citizens, journalists, activists, and political leaders, as well as systematic violations of fundamental freedoms.

The resolution calls on the Georgian Dream government to immediately release all political prisoners and unlawfully detained individuals, including Sakharov Prize laureate and journalist Mzia Amaglobeli.

The Assembly expresses deep regret over Georgian Dream’s abandonment of the path toward EU integration and NATO membership. It also notes that the adoption of anti-democratic laws has effectively halted Georgia’s EU integration process.

The resolution addresses Georgian Dream’s initiative to ban opposition parties, warning that the move would establish a one-party dictatorship in Georgia, and urges the international community to take immediate action.

EuroNest calls on the European Commission and the Council to review Georgia’s visa-free regime to hold those responsible for establishing an authoritarian system in the country accountable. The resolution places full responsibility for any potential changes to visa liberalisation on Georgian Dream.

The document also urges EU institutions to increase support for independent Georgian media.

