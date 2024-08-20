Georgian Dream statement on the elections

The Political Council of the ruling party, Georgian Dream, issued a statement urging voters to turn out en masse on October 26 to create a “solid foundation” for protecting Georgia‘s national identity.

The ruling party emphasizes the need for a constitutional majority to declare the National Movement and all its “satellite or successor parties” unconstitutional.

Georgian Dream also claims that achieving a constitutional majority will significantly strengthen “family values and the protection of minors.”

Additionally, the party states that in the event of a peaceful restoration of territorial integrity, it will be necessary to amend the country’s constitution to ensure that Georgia’s governance system and territorial organization align with the new reality.

The ruling party asserts that the opposition will “follow external directives” and inevitably obstruct the constitutional changes needed for restoring territorial integrity.

Statement by the Political Council of “Georgian Dream”

The ruling party “Georgian Dream – Democratic Georgia” stated that obtaining a constitutional majority would enable them to pass a constitutional bill on “Family Values and the Protection of Minors.” This law aims to strengthen the protection of family values and the rights of minors at the highest constitutional level. The party explained why securing a constitutional majority in the upcoming elections is crucial:

“Once the constitutional law is adopted, no one will be able to impose the legalization of so-called civil partnerships for same-sex couples, adoption by same-sex couples, gender reassignment surgeries, or the legal recognition of other so-called genders beyond male and female. Additionally, it will prevent the promotion of pseudo-liberal ideology in educational institutions and the media, along with other harmful practices that have already led many countries to very serious consequences.”

According to “Georgian Dream,” this ideology has nothing to do with protecting human rights; its sole purpose is to completely strip individuals of dignity, morality, and any form of identity.

“A person shouldn’t even know for sure whether they are a man or a woman. They shouldn’t know their roots, the history of their country, and they shouldn’t have any national, religious, or personal identity. The goal of pseudo-liberal ideology is to create a low-ranking slave who can be easily manipulated.”

The statement also mentioned that a constitutional bill on “Family Values and the Protection of Minors” has already been initiated in the Georgian Parliament:

“The opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics, which included very crude and outrageous elements of blasphemy, insults to Christian religious sentiments, and LGBT propaganda, once again reminded us of the scale of the danger associated with the spread of pseudo-liberal ideology.”

According to the statement, declaring the “National Movement” unconstitutional is seen as a necessary step towards establishing long-term peace in Georgia and creating an effective democratic public order.

The statement highlights that, given the numerous crimes committed by the “National Movement” against the Georgian state and people, it is unacceptable for the party to continue executing tasks imposed by external forces, which cause irreparable harm to the state.

“The 2024 parliamentary elections are essentially a referendum in which the Georgian people must finally decide whether they choose war or peace, moral degradation or traditional values, subservience to foreign powers or an independent and sovereign state, the ‘National Movement’ or ‘Georgian Dream.’

With ‘Georgian Dream’ securing a parliamentary majority, the short-term four-year task will be successfully accomplished—peace, traditional values, and the idea of state sovereignty will prevail in Georgia.

However, alongside this immediate goal, we have a long-term objective to ensure sustainable peace and security for Georgia, which requires ‘Georgian Dream’ to obtain a constitutional majority,” the statement concludes.

According to the statement, the “National Movement” still has powerful external backers. The ruling party claims that these forces have been coordinating all local and international campaigns against Georgia, including the “campaign to open a second front” over the past two years:

“We must show these forces that the exclusion of the collective ‘National Movement’ from the political system is the expressed will of the constitutional majority of the Georgian people.

The October elections should serve as a kind of Nuremberg political trial for the ‘National Movement,’ laying a solid foundation for the corresponding legal process. Given the external influence, ‘Georgian Dream’ must secure a constitutional majority to bring the ‘National Movement’ to justice.”

The ruling party also states that it plans to initiate constitutional amendments on various issues, including the territorial governance of the state.

“In the event of the peaceful restoration of Georgia’s territorial integrity, it will be necessary to amend the Georgian constitution to ensure that the system of governance and territorial state structure aligns with the new reality,” the statement reads.

It also notes that Georgia continues to face the immediate threat of war, the prevention of which “remains the top priority both today and tomorrow.” The “Georgian Dream” emphasizes that even a small mistake, a single misstep, could lead to the complete loss of the country, after which not only constitutional changes but “nothing at all would matter.”

“The Georgian society must mobilize to the maximum to preserve the peace that has been maintained with great effort so far and to prevent the destruction and devastation of the country,” states the “Georgian Dream,” addressing the events unfolding in the region. The party adds that “only a few months remain until the regional confrontation ends.”

According to “Georgian Dream,” the most important task now is to somehow “preserve” the country during these few months, after which nothing will hinder its smooth development.

“If those who stayed at home or opposition voters had won in 2020 or 2021, Georgia would be in an even worse situation today than Ukraine, and we would not have a country. Such a risk must not be allowed to occur even at a theoretical level in the future.”

“The higher the electoral support for ‘Georgian Dream,’ the less temptation there will be for Georgia’s ill-wishers to once again attempt to destabilize the country, return their agents—meaning the local party of war—to power, and open a second front in Georgia. The greater the support for ‘Georgian Dream’ in the elections, the calmer November, December, and the following four years will be. The more support ‘Georgian Dream’ receives, the fewer obstacles there will be to the country’s overall progress and economic development.

Thus, the number one task in this election is to strengthen peace as much as possible, and every voter’s voice is of special significance in this effort. The number of mandates ‘Georgian Dream’ receives will directly correspond to how much stronger and more secure peace will be in our country.

Additionally, the more votes ‘Georgian Dream’ garners, the faster and more effectively Georgia’s relations with the United States and the European Union will be reset, and the more firmly Georgia’s national interests will be defended on the international stage,” the statement concludes.