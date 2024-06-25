Pension and salary increases, debt and fine cancellations. Start of Georgia's government election campaign - ISFED

Georgian government`s election campaign

The official election campaign in Georgia starts 60 days before the elections. However, the ruling party “Georgian Dream” has already unofficially begun its election campaign, according to a report by the NGO “Fair Elections” (ISFED).

Signs of mobilizing state resources and using administrative resources for election purposes have already been detected, the organization’s study notes.

The parliamentary elections in Georgia will be held on October 26, 2024. “Georgian Dream,” which has ruled the country for 12 years, will try to stay in power for a fourth term.

Pre-election social projects

The ISFED report states that the government traditionally launches large-scale social projects before elections. State initiatives showing signs of using administrative resources for electoral purposes have been identified.

The report lists specific social projects announced and launched by the government in 2024:

In February 2024, the government initiated pension increases for military personnel. Starting May 1, pensions for former servicemen were raised to one thousand lari (about $355).

This time, the state also resorted to canceling fines before the elections—citizens fined for violating COVID-19 regulations will be exempt from administrative fines.

In April 2024, the prime minister announced the cancellation of tax debts. According to the Georgian government’s decision, all individuals, including individual entrepreneurs, will have their recognized tax debts incurred before January 1, 2021, completely written off. Prime minister Irakli Kobakhidze noted that after the bill’s adoption, 145,000 individuals will have a total tax debt of 590 million lari (about $209 million) completely written off.

In February 2024, it was announced that interest rates would be reduced for pensioners who took out loans before 2023. This initiative affects over 150,000 elderly people.

In February 2024, the Minister of Education, Science, and Youth announced a program of paid internships for students.

Before the elections, salary increases were recorded in one of the most important and populous sectors—education. A new salary formula, which has raised many questions, will take effect on July 1, 2024, and is said to offer an “unprecedented” salary increase for teachers.

The ISFED report also discusses the April 29 rally organized by the government to support state policy and the “Transparency of Foreign Influence” law. It is noted that “Georgian Dream” actively used administrative resources to prepare for this event.

Key trends

An important part of the report is the discussion of key trends identified during the assessment of the situation ahead of the parliamentary elections on October 26, trends that were not present in previous elections in Georgia: