fbpx
ENGLISH arrow icon
Support Us
Support Us
ENGLISH arrow icon
Georgia
Georgia

Only 32.4% of respondents in Georgia support the ruling party, according to Edison Research

messenger vk-black email copy print

Public opinion poll in Georgia

According to a public opinion poll conducted by Edison Research, 63% of the Georgian population believes the country is moving in the wrong direction, while 37% think it is heading in the right direction.

The public opinion poll was conducted by the international research company Edison Research on behalf of the Georgian television company “Formula.”

As part of the study, a random sample of 1,000 people over the age of 18, who are eligible to vote and reside in Georgia, was surveyed.

The margin of error for the poll is +/- 2.5% for Georgia and +/- 2.5% for Tbilisi, with a 95% confidence interval. The fieldwork was carried out from July 11 to July 24, 2024.

According to the latest three polls by Edison Research, the number of citizens who believe Georgia is moving in the wrong direction has increased.

When asked, “If parliamentary elections were held today, which party would you vote for?”, 32.4% of respondents said they would support the ruling party “Georgian Dream” or its satellite party “People’s Power.” Meanwhile, 17.3% would vote for the opposition parties “United National Movement” and “Strategy Aghmashenebeli.” Other parties received (or would receive) between 12.8% and 0.4% of the votes.

According to the poll, among local politicians, the current president Salome Zourabichvili and the fourth president Giorgi Margvelashvili are the most favored by the population (63% each). Former ombudsman Nino Lomjaria ranks third in popularity (48%), followed by the chairperson of the “United National Movement” Tina Bokuchava and opposition MP Giorgi Vashadze (41% each).

29% of respondents believe that “Georgian Dream” deserves re-election, while 71% think it’s time to give another party a chance. Compared to previous polls, the latter category has increased.

Moreover, the majority of respondents (61%) prefer the opposition when choosing between the ruling party and the opposition alliance. This group also includes those who have not yet decided whom they will vote for in the parliamentary elections on October 26, 2024.

Public opinion poll in Georgia

Most read

1

Ilham Aliyev named two conditions for signing a peace treaty with Armenia

2

Is Ukraine ready for negotiations with Russia? A view from Baku

3

Top stories in Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Georgia from July 22-26, 2024

4

Why Baku threatens to "use its entire military arsenal": Opinion from Yerevan

5

"Ivanishvili was planned to be killed" – Georgian authorities respond to SSG investigation on coup attempts

6

Georgia is left without Western military aid: What does this mean for the country?

Support JAMnews

With so much misinformation cavalierly and cynically tossed around, it is vitally important that the societies in the Caucasus benefit from journalism that is fact-checked and unbiased, balanced and sensitive. JAMnews has been giving them just that. A full-fledged newsroom presence in almost every part of the region – committed teams of editors and reporters, SMM managers and translators, experts and citizen contributors – has allowed it to always stay on top of national breaking news stories, while also keeping an eye on the not so obvious, but none the less important, issues and trends that are overlooked by others. Now, we all need your support if we are to keep the ball of what we do rolling. Every contribution you make, however small, means we can continue. Thank you

Support JAMnews