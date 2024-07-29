Only 32.4% of respondents in Georgia support the ruling party, according to Edison Research

Public opinion poll in Georgia

According to a public opinion poll conducted by Edison Research, 63% of the Georgian population believes the country is moving in the wrong direction, while 37% think it is heading in the right direction.

The public opinion poll was conducted by the international research company Edison Research on behalf of the Georgian television company “Formula.” As part of the study, a random sample of 1,000 people over the age of 18, who are eligible to vote and reside in Georgia, was surveyed. The margin of error for the poll is +/- 2.5% for Georgia and +/- 2.5% for Tbilisi, with a 95% confidence interval. The fieldwork was carried out from July 11 to July 24, 2024.

According to the latest three polls by Edison Research, the number of citizens who believe Georgia is moving in the wrong direction has increased.

When asked, “If parliamentary elections were held today, which party would you vote for?”, 32.4% of respondents said they would support the ruling party “Georgian Dream” or its satellite party “People’s Power.” Meanwhile, 17.3% would vote for the opposition parties “United National Movement” and “Strategy Aghmashenebeli.” Other parties received (or would receive) between 12.8% and 0.4% of the votes.

According to the poll, among local politicians, the current president Salome Zourabichvili and the fourth president Giorgi Margvelashvili are the most favored by the population (63% each). Former ombudsman Nino Lomjaria ranks third in popularity (48%), followed by the chairperson of the “United National Movement” Tina Bokuchava and opposition MP Giorgi Vashadze (41% each).

29% of respondents believe that “Georgian Dream” deserves re-election, while 71% think it’s time to give another party a chance. Compared to previous polls, the latter category has increased.

Moreover, the majority of respondents (61%) prefer the opposition when choosing between the ruling party and the opposition alliance. This group also includes those who have not yet decided whom they will vote for in the parliamentary elections on October 26, 2024.

