ISFED: Georgian Dream party spent over $100,000 on Facebook and Instagram ads in three months

Georgian Dream spending on ads

From April to June of this year, the ruling Georgian Dream party and its representatives spent over $100,000 on Facebook and Instagram ads. This information comes from a study conducted by the International Society for Fair Elections and Democracy (ISFED).

Key findings of the study

● In the second quarter of 2024, political and social advertising for the Georgian audience on Facebook and Instagram amounted to $358,035, which is a 78 percent increase compared to the previous quarter.

● In the second quarter of this year, advertising expenses for political entities increased by 71 percent, reaching $165,000. This rise is largely due to the record-high spending by representatives of the ruling party.

● Advertising expenses for the opposition party Lelo (founded by banker Mamuka Khazaradze) and its representatives’ pages doubled, totaling $33,211. Of this amount, 82 percent was spent on ads posted on the official page of the political movement’s chairman, Khazaradze himself.

Unlike these two parties, the advertising expenses for the official pages of the Strategy Aghmashenebeli party and its leader Giorgi Vashadze significantly decreased compared to the previous quarter, dropping to $7,084. Other opposition representatives collectively spent less than $20,000 on Meta advertising, according to the advertising statistics.

The sharp increase in advertising expenses is largely attributed to the ruling party’s adoption of the “Transparency of Foreign Influence” law (the “foreign agents” law).

According to ISFED, the amount paid by media outlets for Meta advertising doubled in the second quarter of 2024. Among the Georgian media’s ads on Facebook and Instagram, the main expenses were incurred by pro-government media outlets: Pos TV, Imedi, and Newshub.

ISFED reports that these three media outlets spent 6.7 times more on advertising than all other Georgian media combined. Pos TV and Imedi spent two to three times more on Meta advertising in April-June than in the first quarter of the year, while Newshub’s expenses in the last quarter were six times higher than the previous quarter.