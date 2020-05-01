Transgender woman tried to burn herself in the center of Tbilisi

A transgender woman tried to commit suicide and set herself on fire in front of the Tbilisi City Hall in order to draw attention to the crisis in which she found herself.

She was rescued by police and taken to the hospital with multiple burns. Her life is out of danger.

Madonna Kiparoidze turned to extreme form of protest after she faced the threat of being left without a roof over her head. She says that she was left without work and could not pay for a rented apartment.

“The state does not care about me, and I have no choice but to commit suicide in order to draw attention to my problems,” Kiparoidze said at a transgender rally in front of the city hall.

It was during this rally that she tried to commit suicide.

Transgender women who participated in the campaign say they live in extreme poverty. Most of them rejected their families, and they have to rent housing and work very hard.

The coronavirus pandemic made their situation even more difficult.

In general, according to available information, 50 transgender women live in Georgia. When they were left without work, non-governmental organizations helped them pay rent for one month.

Now you need to pay for the second month, and they ask for help from the state. First of all, they need some kind of housing. So far, neither the Tbilisi City Hall nor any other state structure has provided them any assistance.

“I don’t know what to say about the state, which cannot help just 50 people who are the most forgotten by the society, and only within a month or two,” wrote human rights activist Ida Bakhturidze on her Facebook page.

The organization “The Movement for Equality” appealed to the government with a request to support the representatives of the LGBTQ community in difficult times.

“The restrictions imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic affected transgenders most of all. Many have lost their jobs, but these people do not have social support, help from family and relatives, ”the statement said.

Civil society activists produced a video calling for help for transgender people who were left without work. Representatives of the LGBTQ community also starred in the video.