Trust in EU among Georgians drops by 9% – Eurobarometer survey results

According to the latest Eurobarometer survey, trust in the European Union has declined in Georgia since autumn 2024. The survey, conducted in spring 2025, shows that 49% of the Georgian population trust the EU (a decrease compared to six months ago), 37% tend not to trust it, and 14% were unsure or did not answer.

The study was conducted between 27 March and 17 April 2025, surveying 1,011 Georgian citizens.

The previous survey was carried out in October–November 2024.

The level of trust in the European Union in Georgia since the country was granted candidate status has evolved as follows: Spring 2024 – 66%

– 66% Autumn 2024 – 58%

– 58% Spring 2025 – 49%

Key Findings from the new survey:

● The share of Georgians with a positive view of the European Union has declined: last autumn it stood at 47%, while this spring it dropped to 37%.

Currently, 47% of respondents say they feel neutral toward the EU, and 14% have a negative view.

● A majority—60%—still believe that EU membership would benefit Georgia. However, this is down from 69% in autumn.

● 75% of respondents think Georgia would gain from joining the EU, compared to 82% last year.

● 45% of respondents trust the Georgian Parliament, and 51% trust the government.

● 40% of respondents rate the country’s economic situation negatively.

● 33% of respondents identify high housing costs and overall price increases as the country’s main problem, while 24% see unemployment as the most pressing issue.

