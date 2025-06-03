Marta Kos: Georgia is a clear example that backsliding on the path to the EU is possible

Marta Kos on Georgia

EU Enlargement Commissioner Marta Kos addressed the European Parliament on the issue of Georgia. She stated that although the majority of the country’s population holds pro-European views, Georgian Dream is moving in the opposite direction with steps such as adopting the foreign agents law and broadcasting legislation.

What did Marta Kos say?

“Georgia is a clear example that setbacks on the path to the European Union are possible—that granting a country candidate status does not automatically mean progress toward EU membership.

While thousands take to the streets waving EU flags, the government is heading in the opposite direction. The foreign agents law marks a serious step back from democracy, as do the recent laws on broadcasting and grants, which threaten Georgia’s democratic foundations.

In our joint statement published last week, [High Representative] Kaja Kallas and I urged the Georgian authorities to heed their citizens’ clear calls for democracy and a European future, and to release all unjustly detained journalists, activists, protesters, and political leaders.

Once again, responsibility lies solely with the Georgian government. We must consider Georgia’s return to the EU path only if the government takes credible steps to reverse the democratic backsliding. In the meantime, we must continue supporting civil society organisations and the people of Georgia.”

On 31 May, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas and Enlargement Commissioner Marta Kos issued a joint statement regarding the “FARA” law, calling its adoption “yet another aggressive step by the Georgian Dream party to suppress dissent.”

Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna shared the European Commission’s statement on social media and wrote:

“FARA, which comes into force today, is yet another brutal step by Georgian Dream to crush democracy. The law violates core democratic principles, silences critics, civil society and the media, and pulls Georgia off its path toward the European Union.”