Georgian PM: "We are ready to host representatives of Azerbaijan and Armenia for negotiations"

Georgia is ready to hold a meeting of representatives of the conflicting parties in Tbilisi. On September 30, Georgian PM Giorgi Gakharia made a statement on the hostilities between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

“Our common interest is to establish peace in the region as soon as possible. Georgia is ready to support this process in any possible way, including holding a meeting of representatives of the conflicting parties in Tbilisi in order to conduct a dialogue,” the Prime Minister noted.

Gakharia calls on the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs and international actors to make the most of their opportunities in order to end the escalation of the conflict and resume dialogue.

According to him, Georgia has good-neighborly relations with both countries.

“The Azerbaijanis and Armenians historically living in Georgia have always played a significant role in the development and strengthening of our country, as well as the region as a whole. At the same time, their peaceful coexistence is a good example of the fact that Georgians, Armenians and Azerbaijanis have the potential to turn the entire South Caucasus into a zone of peace and development,” the prime minister said.