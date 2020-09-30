Fighting in Karabakh. Live updates, Sep 30. Reports, videos, photos
News and reports from both sides on military operations around Karabakh and on the border of Azerbaijan and Armenia.
At 7 am on September 27, large-scale military operations began around Nagorno-Karabakh and on the border of Azerbaijan and Armenia. Both military and civilian casualties on both sides have been reported.
ECHR calls on Azerbaijan, Armenia not to violate rights of civilians
The European Court of Human Rights has made an interim decision regarding Azerbaijan.
On September 27, the government of Armenia addressed this demand to the ECHR.
This was due to the start of large-scale hostilities along the line of contact around Karabakh and in the direction of the Vardenis region of Armenia. Armenia demanded Azerbaijan cease offensive hostilities, as well as targeting civilians, civilian objects and settlements.
At the same time, the ECtHR decision calls on both parties to the conflict, that is, both Azerbaijan and Armenian “to refrain from any measures, in particular military actions, which may lead to a violation of the conventional rights of civilians, including endangering their lives and health”.
According to the decision, which was adopted by seven judges of the ECHR, both countries must promptly provide the court with information on the fulfillment of their obligations.
Armenian Armed Forces shell city of Tartar - Azerbaijani Defense Ministry
Starting from 8:00 am on September 30, the Armenian armed forces are massively shelling the city of Terter, the regional center of Azerbaijan, the press service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported.
Wounded have been reported.
UN Security Council called for a ceasefire, a meeting with representatives of the parties can be organized
On September 29, closed consultations of the UN Security Council on military actions in Karabakh were held, which began at 7 am on September 27. Chairman of the Security Council Abdu Abarri said that a meeting with the participation of representatives of Armenia and Azerbaijan may be organised to “help them come to an understanding.”
“The countries of the Security Council deeply condemned the use of force that has caused the death of people,” said Abarri.
