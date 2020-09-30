Georgia will not permit gun transit through its territory

Georgia will not allow any country to transport military equipment through its territory. On September 29, the chairman of the parliamentary committee on defense and security Irakli Sesiashvili made this statement, referring to the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh

Sesiashvili says that the neighboring countries have been informed about this and respect Georgia’s decision.

“Georgia is taking a neutral position regarding the Karabakh conflict, since we have good, neighborly relations both with Azerbaijan and with Armenia. I want to emphasize that both of these countries have been understanding about our decision”, said Sesiashvili.

He also said that Georgia is analyzing the situation in Karabakh and is ready for any scenario.