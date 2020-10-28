US Ambassador: Personality politics must end in Georgia

“I’d love to see an end to personality politics that has been so polarizing to Georgia’s society, and that just opens the way for Russia and other malign actors to create divisions and to sow confusion in the country,” Kelly Degnan, the US ambassador to Georgia, noted three days before the parliamentary elections in Georgia on October 31.

US Ambassador Degnan urged Georgian voters to go to the polls despite the pandemic since this procedure is safe as long as the rules are followed: “I would encourage people to wear masks, maintain social distance, and cast their votes. The US really wants to see these elections go smoothly. There’s been a lot of work put into making it possible for people to vote safely, despite the COVID pandemic,” the ambassador noted, According to her, the government his responsible for holding elections in a peaceful and free environment.

“Ultimately, the success of these elections is up to the Georgian government and the Georgian people. We hope that Georgians will go out there and vote, and make sure that their voices are heard at the ballot box,” Kelly Degnan said.

The ambassador made this statement during a meeting with Christopher Anderson, acting public relations officer of the US Embassy.

