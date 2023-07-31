Georgia and China: about the document on strategic partnership

Strategic partnership between Georgia and China

In parallel with the multi-day visit of the delegation of Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili and Foreign Minister Ilia Darchiashvili to China, a joint statement was issued by the two countries on the establishment of a strategic partnership in four main areas:

political dimension;

economic aspect;

interpersonal and cultural relations;

international dimension.



Political Dimension



In the political dimension, the parties reaffirm respect for the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of all countries, and Georgia supports the principle of a united China. It is noted that the deepening of bilateral relations will be a foreign policy priority of the governments of Georgia and China. The Georgian government’s statement also expressed the position that “China’s modernization offers humanity a new path and a new choice to achieve modernization.” It is planned to expand ties between central and local authorities, as well as parties and political groups, to strengthen cooperation between legislative bodies.

Economic aspect



With regard to economic issues, the joint statement said that the parties express their readiness to increase and improve bilateral trade and investment. Georgia welcomes the One Belt, One Road initiative. A plan for bilateral cooperation was signed. The Parties will promote cooperation in the fields of transport, infrastructure modernization, digital technologies, production, modernization and development of railway networks, agriculture and food security, water resources, environmental protection, desertification control, water desalination, etc.

Interpersonal and cultural relations



This part of the agreement refers to the improvement and strengthening of scientific, technical and cultural cooperation. In addition to the areas of tourism, healthcare and sports, it is noted that cooperation will develop in the direction of cinematography, the press and public diplomacy. It is also planned to encourage language learning programs. The parties will continue consultations on the creation of cultural centers, exchange programs for teachers and students and other joint projects will be implemented.

International Dimension



The parties intend to strengthen coordination and cooperation in regional and international affairs, “to jointly maintain true multilateralism”, to protect the international system created around the UN. China and Georgia are committed to promoting the common values of humanity: peace, development, cooperation, justice, democracy and freedom. Georgia supports the global development initiative proposed by China and is ready to take an active part in cooperation within the framework of this initiative in order to accelerate the implementation of the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

