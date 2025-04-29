ACTR poll: Georgian citizens expect economic crisis

Economic crisis expected in Georgia

According to a public opinion poll conducted by the research company ACTR, more than half (56%) of Georgia’s population believes that a financial crisis has either already begun or will begin within the next six months.

This forecast is supported by negative assessments of personal financial circumstances: over the past six months, the financial situation of 36% of respondents has worsened.

The survey was conducted through random sampling of 800 adults across Georgia from 17 to 23 March 2025. The margin of error does not exceed 3.5% on average. The method used was a telephone survey.

Key findings of the study:

More than half of Georgia’s population — 56% — believe that a financial crisis has either already started or will start within the next six months. This expectation is reinforced by negative perceptions of personal finances, with 36% of respondents reporting a deterioration in their material situation over the past six months.

“It seems that concerns about the financial future are not just theoretical expectations but fears grounded in reality,” the authors of the study conclude.

“It seems that concerns about the financial future are not just theoretical expectations but fears grounded in reality,” the authors of the study conclude. 47% of the population have difficulty affording basic food products, and 55% face challenges in accessing medicines and medical services. “This indicates that limited financial resources critically affect people’s everyday basic needs,” ACTR explains.

44% of respondents hold the government responsible for the worsening living conditions. Meanwhile, 29% also assume personal responsibility, acknowledging their own contribution to the current situation.

“This trend clearly shows that society sees the government as the main decision-making authority and the primary driver of changes in the economic situation,” the study notes.

“This trend clearly shows that society sees the government as the main decision-making authority and the primary driver of changes in the economic situation,” the study notes. 68% of respondents said that in the next six months, they are likely to spend money on health and personal hygiene products.

40% plan to invest in education, viewing it as a long-term investment in their future.

Only 16% are considering financial investments.

“This trend reflects that in an unstable economic environment, people are less inclined to invest in risky assets. Instead, covering basic needs and maintaining everyday financial stability become especially important,” the study’s authors conclude. “It is clear that society is anticipating an economic downturn, and this expectation is influencing financial plans and spending priorities. The focus is on survival essentials, while areas such as travel, leisure, and entertainment have become lower priorities.”