fbpx
ENGLISH arrow icon
Support Us
Support Us
ENGLISH arrow icon
Georgia - EU
Georgia - EU

The European Commission granted Georgia EU candidate status

messenger vk-black email copy print

Georgia has been granted EU candidate status

On the evening of December 14, President of the European Council Charles Michel announced that the European Commission has granted Georgia candidate status for EU accession.

Additionally, European leaders decided to commence negotiations for EU accession with Ukraine and Moldova.

For Bosnia and Herzegovina, which achieved candidate status in December 2022, negotiations will begin upon reaching a sufficient level of criteria fulfillment, with the European Commission instructed to submit a progress report by March 2024.

Charles Michel characterized these decisions as “a clear signal of hope for their people and for our continent.”

This is a victory for Ukraine, this is a victory for Europe. A victory that motivates, inspires, and gives strength,” wrote Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili also conveyed a joyful message: “Congratulations! The European Council has decided to grant Georgia candidate status for EU membership!

Before this decision, the General Secretariat of the European Council released an opinion on enlargement. The Council urged Georgia to show a clear commitment to EU values, maintain progress in the reform program, and adhere to the conditions set by the Commission.

● The Council generally welcomes the good legal framework, institutional structure and active civil society, including monitoring organizations, and states that this provides a solid basis for advancing democratic and rule of law reforms in Georgia.

● The EU Council of Ministers emphasizes that Georgia must ensure full respect for fundamental rights, including media freedom and pluralism, freedom of opinion, assembly and expression, and the protection of LGBT people from intimidation as well as violence and discrimination.

“The Council emphasizes the strong expectation that Georgia will significantly strengthen compliance with the EU’s common foreign and security policy positions and restrictive measures, including against Russia and Belarus. This will be a clear sign of the country’s strategic choice to join the European Union,” the document says.

Most read

1

"By providing a corridor, Armenia can request a road to the Black Sea." Opinion

2

Media monitoring in Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, 4-8 December, 2023

3

"A deal between Washington and Baku". On the joint statement of Armenia and Azerbaijan

4

Latest news in Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, summary. Live

5

Extraordinary presidential election scheduled in Azerbaijan. Politicians on the reasons for the decision

6

Turkey and Greece have decided to reconcile

Support JAMnews

With so much misinformation cavalierly and cynically tossed around, it is vitally important that the societies in the Caucasus benefit from journalism that is fact-checked and unbiased, balanced and sensitive. JAMnews has been giving them just that. A full-fledged newsroom presence in almost every part of the region – committed teams of editors and reporters, SMM managers and translators, experts and citizen contributors – has allowed it to always stay on top of national breaking news stories, while also keeping an eye on the not so obvious, but none the less important, issues and trends that are overlooked by others. Now, we all need your support if we are to keep the ball of what we do rolling. Every contribution you make, however small, means we can continue. Thank you

Support JAMnews