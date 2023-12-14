The European Commission granted Georgia EU candidate status

Georgia has been granted EU candidate status

On the evening of December 14, President of the European Council Charles Michel announced that the European Commission has granted Georgia candidate status for EU accession.

Additionally, European leaders decided to commence negotiations for EU accession with Ukraine and Moldova.

For Bosnia and Herzegovina, which achieved candidate status in December 2022, negotiations will begin upon reaching a sufficient level of criteria fulfillment, with the European Commission instructed to submit a progress report by March 2024.

Charles Michel characterized these decisions as “a clear signal of hope for their people and for our continent.”

The European Council has decided to open accession negotiations with Ukraine & Moldova. #EUCO granted candidate status to Georgia. And the EU will open negotiations with Bosnia and Herzegovina once the necessary degree of compliance with the membership criteria is reached and… — Charles Michel (@CharlesMichel) December 14, 2023

“This is a victory for Ukraine, this is a victory for Europe. A victory that motivates, inspires, and gives strength,” wrote Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili also conveyed a joyful message: “Congratulations! The European Council has decided to grant Georgia candidate status for EU membership!“

Before this decision, the General Secretariat of the European Council released an opinion on enlargement. The Council urged Georgia to show a clear commitment to EU values, maintain progress in the reform program, and adhere to the conditions set by the Commission.

● The Council generally welcomes the good legal framework, institutional structure and active civil society, including monitoring organizations, and states that this provides a solid basis for advancing democratic and rule of law reforms in Georgia.

● The EU Council of Ministers emphasizes that Georgia must ensure full respect for fundamental rights, including media freedom and pluralism, freedom of opinion, assembly and expression, and the protection of LGBT people from intimidation as well as violence and discrimination.

“The Council emphasizes the strong expectation that Georgia will significantly strengthen compliance with the EU’s common foreign and security policy positions and restrictive measures, including against Russia and Belarus. This will be a clear sign of the country’s strategic choice to join the European Union,” the document says.