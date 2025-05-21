Georgia bans Russian and Belarusian citizens from re-exporting cars and equipment through its territory

Re-export of cars to Russia from Georgia

Georgia has suspended the re-export of passenger cars and special equipment for Russian and Belarusian citizens.

Previously, re-export to Russia and Belarus was already banned, but citizens of these countries could still re-export goods from Georgia to third countries. This is no longer allowed.

Russian sources link the new restriction to a journalistic investigation published a few months ago. The report claimed that “Georgia’s borders are a ‘green corridor’ for bypassing sanctions,” and said that despite existing restrictions, vehicles were still entering the Russian Federation via Georgia.

In response to these accusations, the relevant Georgian authorities stated that Georgia strictly adheres to the procedures for enforcing sanctions:

“We reiterate that Georgia fully and strictly complies with the procedures for implementing international sanctions, and there are no facts disproving this.”

The Georgian Association of Investigative Journalists Ai Fakti also stated that, in its opinion, “the claims made in the investigation are unfounded and are based solely on the assumptions and suspicions of the authors.”

“The investigation does not present any reliable arguments or documents. As a result, it becomes clear that its main purpose is to spread further misinformation against the country,” the statement from the Georgian tax service said.

“Now cars for Russians will be re-exported through Georgia by citizens of Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan”

The head of the Georgian Auto Importers Association, Alexander Noniadze, believes that the new restrictions do not legally change anything for Georgian car dealers.

But this new situation will further activate Kazakh and Kyrgyz car dealers, he says:

“It has become more convenient for them — it will now be a technical matter of whose passport is used for the re-export of the vehicle.”

“We welcome that the restrictions on Russia have become even stricter. But the total re-export of cars through Georgia accounts for less than three percent of the Russian market. So it is unlikely that any actions to circumvent sanctions were taking place here,” Alexander Noniadze said.

The owner of the Robani Motors dealership, Elgudji Djamagidze, also believes the new rule will not prevent actual re-exports to Russia through Georgia.

“Instead of citizens of Russia and Belarus, export cars can be registered by citizens of Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. And it will hardly be possible to determine whether a car leaving Georgia is heading to their countries or ending up on the Russian market.”