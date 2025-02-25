Paata Zakareishvili on Georgia and Russia

On the 104th anniversary of Georgia’s Sovietization, well-known Georgian political analyst Paata Zakareishvili drew parallels between those events and the country’s current situation. Speaking on the program Dghis Newsroom, he argued that, just like in 1921, Georgia is being “sold out” to Russia from within.

He compared voters supporting the ruling Georgian Dream party to Georgian Bolshevik Sergo Ordzhonikidze.

On 25 February 1921, the Democratic Republic of Georgia ceased to exist, and the country was incorporated into the Soviet Union. Sergo Ordzhonikidze played an active role in establishing Bolshevik rule in the South Caucasus and, consequently, in Georgia’s Sovietization.

“Today, despite our [current] freedom, Russia remains our central challenge—a state that has carried out occupation. But if not for Georgian traitors, Russia would have achieved nothing in Georgia.

We have a strong national identity. Our culture, language, the Caucasus Mountains, and the Black Sea protect us. They would continue to do so if not for internal divisions. This problem was relevant 104 years ago, and it remains relevant today. And today, that problem is the Georgian Dream, led by oligarch Bidzina Ivanishvili.

“One man doesn’t decide everything alone. Everyone who still votes for the Georgian Dream is responsible for what is happening today. They are all Ordzhonikidze,” Zakareishvili stated.

