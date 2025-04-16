Georgia approves bill outlawing foreign grants without government approval

Georgia passes amendments to grant law

At a plenary session, the ruling Georgian Dream party approved in the third reading a bill banning the receipt of foreign grants without government permission. The initiative passed with 82 votes in favour and none against.

The bill was reviewed under an expedited procedure.

According to the amendments to the Law on Grants, receiving a foreign grant will now require the approval of the government or an authorised official. The government will have ten days to approve or reject the grant. Appealing the decision will not suspend its enforcement.

Compliance with the law will be monitored by the Anti-Corruption Bureau. Accepting a grant without approval will result in a fine equal to twice the amount of the grant received.