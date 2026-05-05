Former ‘main opposition figure’ in Abkhazia returns to politics

After a year-long break, one of Abkhazia’s opposition leaders, Adgur Ardzinba, has returned to active politics. During his absence, however, MP Kan Kvarchia emerged as the territory’s “main opposition figure”.

Ardzinba was the main challenger to current president Badra Gunba in the 2025 election, winning 42% of the vote in the second round. Russian authorities labelled him a “pro-Turkish” politician and put pressure on him, according to reports.

Following the election, Ardzinba stepped back from politics. He has now re-emerged, speaking at a congress of the opposition veterans’ organisation Aruaa and later giving a lengthy interview to journalist Inal Khashig. Abkhaz media say this suggests he is back in politics.

While he was “regaining strength”, MP Kan Kvarchia informally emerged as the opposition’s leader. Moscow has been even more critical of him, stripping him of Russian citizenship and accusing him of attacking Russian political consultants.

Ardzinba’s return is likely to split the opposition into two camps: a more moderate wing represented by Adgur Ardzinba and a more radical one led by Kvarchia.

In his speech at the Aruaa congress and in an interview, Ardzinba set out several points that amount to a political programme.

He said the republic needs domestic political stability and unity among all political forces in the face of external threats. He added that the world is currently in a period of significant turbulence.

Ardzinba also said — not for the first time — that he is ready for dialogue and active cooperation with President Badra Gunba.

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Adgur Ardzinba returns to politics