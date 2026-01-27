Former deputy health minister detained in Georgia

Georgia’s Financial Ministry investigation service has reported the detention of former deputy health minister Ilia Gudushauri on suspicion of abuse of office.

Gudushauri also chaired the health ministry’s procurement tender commission, which announced a tender in 2022 to purchase ambulances. Investigators say he unlawfully cancelled that tender and organised a new one in order to obtain personal gain. As a result, they say, the state suffered significant financial damage.

“Three companies took part in the tender, and one of them won by offering the lowest price. Former deputy minister Ilia Gudushauri unlawfully ordered the cancellation of this tender. He abused his official powers to give an advantage to another company.

On 10 May 2023, acting on his instructions, the ministry announced a new tender. The authorities tailored its conditions to suit a single bidder, which prevented other companies from taking part.

The ministry unjustifiably paid 2,138,196 lari (around $800,000) to the pre-selected company, causing significant damage to the lawful interests of the state,” said Guga Tavberidze, deputy head of the Financial Ministry’s investigation service.

Investigators are pursuing the case under Article 332 of Georgia’s Criminal Code, which covers abuse of office. The investigation service of the Ministry of Finance of Georgia says it is handling the case as part of its efforts to combat corruption-related crimes.

Ilia Gudushauri

Former Georgian deputy health minister detained