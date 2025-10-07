Foreign ambassadors summoned to Georgian Foreign Ministry over 4 October events

Georgian Foreign Ministry summoned ambassadors

The Georgian Foreign Ministry summoned accredited foreign ambassadors over the 4 October events — a large-scale protest during the municipal elections.

During the meeting, Deputy Foreign Minister Giorgi Zurabashvili stressed the importance of a “proper assessment” of the events and urged international partners to condemn the violent actions of the protesters.

Georgian Foreign Ministry’s statement

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs held a meeting with representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in Georgia. First Deputy Foreign Minister Giorgi Zurabashvili briefed diplomats on the conduct and results of the 2025 local government elections, as well as the events of 4 October.

According to Zurabashvili, the elections were observed by 28 international and 27 local organisations, as well as around 1,000 representatives from 73 media outlets. Overall, the assessments confirmed that the elections were held in a peaceful and transparent environment, the process was professionally organised, and Georgian citizens were able to exercise their democratic rights freely.

Speaking about the events of 4 October, the deputy minister noted that after the rally exceeded the limits set by the Law on Assemblies and Demonstrations, the organisers called for violence. Law enforcement officers took measures prescribed by law to restore public order.

Zurabashvili emphasised the importance of an accurate assessment of 4 October and stressed that international partners should distance themselves from, and condemn, the violent actions of protesters, which resulted in injuries to several law enforcement officers and journalists, as well as damage to municipal infrastructure.

The deputy minister also reaffirmed the ministry’s openness and readiness to continue cooperating with international partners and the diplomatic corps accredited in Georgia.

According to Foreign Minister Maka Bochorishvili, the ambassadors were summoned “to provide them with information about the elections and the events that took place that day.”

She added that the meeting also covered international reactions, which, she said, “often misrepresent what happened” and create “false” perceptions of Georgia.

“We highly value the work of every ambassador and every diplomat in Georgia. We have repeatedly stated that, of course, it is desirable for them to act in accordance with the Vienna Convention and behave as diplomats should.

We also have diplomats, and they do not interfere in the internal affairs of other countries. If they do, we are confident that those countries will respond appropriately,” the minister said.

