fbpx
ENGLISH arrow icon
Support Us
Support Us
ENGLISH arrow icon
Abkhazia
Abkhazia

Who damaged the famous linden of Abkhazia?

messenger vk-black email copy print

Famous linden in Abkhazia


Vandals who damaged the legendary linden tree in Abkhazia have been arrested, brothers Heraclius and Daur Bagatelia. They have already confessed to the crime. It is assumed that the crime had a religious motive and happened “with the blessing” of a priest who came to Abkhazia from Donetsk. One of the Bagatelia brothers was taken into custody, the other was released on bail.

The legendary Caucasian linden in Abkhazia, which is 147 years old, was damaged by a chainsaw about two weeks ago. This linden is considered a spiritual symbol in the Abkhazian village of Lykhny. For many centuries, including during the Soviet period, all-Abkhazian people’s gatherings were held at this place, at which fateful decisions for the people were made. For Abkhazians, the Lykhnenskaya forest (Lykhnashta) where the tree is found is considered a sacred place.

Initially, the investigation had several theories about what happened, including sabotage by foreign intelligence services. But at this point it seems most likely that the perpetrators acted out of religious motives in an attempt to combat pagan symbols.

As the chairman of the Council of the Holy Metropolis of Abkhazia, Archimandrite Dorotheos (Dbar), writes on Facebook, the vandalism occurred “with the “blessing and mentoring” of an Orthodox priest who came to Abkhazia from Donetsk. This priest was accepted into the ranks of the clergy of the Sukhum-Pitsunda Diocese of the Abkhazian Orthodox Church and appointed as a serving priest of the Adzyubzha Church.

“I have already said and written dozens of times: the traditional religious beliefs and rituals of the Abkhaz have nothing to do with paganism, because the Abkhaz perform them in the name of the One God. For me, an Orthodox priest, they are special forms of communion with God that have been developed by our people over the past centuries. Our ancestors performed these rituals with special reverence, choosing places for their performance on the basis of purity and holiness.

If the people who committed vandalism in the Lykhnenskaya forest had heard about it from the lips of priests from the ambos of Abkhaz churches, if they had seen programs about it from the screens of Abkhaz television, there would not have been that sad story that we all worry about today,” Archimandrite Dorotheos writes .

Terms, place names, opinions and ideas suggested by the author of the publication are her / his own and do not necessarily coincide with the opinions and ideas of JAMnews or its individual employees. JAMnews reserves the right to remove comments on posts that are deemed offensive, threatening, violent or otherwise ethically unacceptable.

Most read

1

Scandal in Yerevan: Azerbaijani national team refused to participate in the European Championship

2

Navalny apologies for insulting Georgians in 2008

3

“We deceived ourselves” - Pashinyan on the status of Nagorno-Karabakh

4

The main topics of the day: what is happening in Azerbaijan, Armenia, Georgia, 10-14 April, 2023

5

Locals trying to save the village of Griz and their native language from extinction

6

The main topics of the day: what is happening in Georgia, Azerbaijan, Armenia

Support JAMnews

With so much misinformation cavalierly and cynically tossed around, it is vitally important that the societies in the Caucasus benefit from journalism that is fact-checked and unbiased, balanced and sensitive. JAMnews has been giving them just that. A full-fledged newsroom presence in almost every part of the region – committed teams of editors and reporters, SMM managers and translators, experts and citizen contributors – has allowed it to always stay on top of national breaking news stories, while also keeping an eye on the not so obvious, but none the less important, issues and trends that are overlooked by others. Now, we all need your support if we are to keep the ball of what we do rolling. Every contribution you make, however small, means we can continue. Thank you

Support JAMnews