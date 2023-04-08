fbpx
ENGLISH arrow icon
Support Us
Support Us
ENGLISH arrow icon
Abkhazia
Abkhazia

Abkhazia's legendary 200-year-old linden tree vandalized

messenger vk-black email copy print

A 200-year-old linden tree in Abkhazia vandalized

In Abkhazia, an unknown vandal cut the legendary tree, a 200-year-old linden, with a chainsaw. Experts say that it may not be possible to “reanimate” the tree.

A 200-year-old linden tree in Abkhazia vandalized. It is being considered its spiritual symbol. It is unlikely that the tree will be saved

This linden is a spiritual symbol of the historical glade in the village of Lykhny. For many centuries, including the Soviet period, public gatherings were held at this place, at which fateful decisions were made for the people. For the Abkhaz, Lykhnashta (Lykhny glade) is considered a sacred place.

Chairman of the Supreme Council of Abkhazia Vladislav Ardzinba speaks under the canopy of the Lykhny lime tree in October 1992
Chairman of the Supreme Council of Abkhazia Vladislav Ardzinba speaks under the canopy of the Lykhny lime tree in October 1992

According to the director of the Institute of Ecology, Roman Dbar, the tree will most likely not survive:

“The spring sap flow is underway now and, judging by the depth of the cut, the likelihood that the linden tree will survive is small.”

Well-known Abkhaz botanist and vice-president of the Academy of Sciences of Abkhazia Sergey Bebiya agrees. According to him, the tree will have to be cut down, otherwise it will dry out within a year. If you quickly cut down the linden, then there is a possibility that it will still start up new shoots.

Despite the conclusions of experts, the public urges to save the linden at all costs.

Both the authorities and the opposition reacted to the act of vandalism.

President Aslan Bzhania instructed law enforcement agencies to take all necessary measures to identify those involved in the crime.

Opposition leader Adgur Ardzinba views the incident as a “barbaric terrorist act.”

Now the Ministry of Internal Affairs and special services are looking for the perpetrator. Residents of the houses adjacent to the Lykhny glade say they heard the noise of a chainsaw working but did not pay much attention to it.

Terms, place names, opinions and ideas suggested by the author of the publication are her / his own and do not necessarily coincide with the opinions and ideas of JAMnews or its individual employees. JAMnews reserves the right to remove comments on posts that are deemed offensive, threatening, violent or otherwise ethically unacceptable.

Most read

1

"Attempts by the West to open a 'second front' in the Caucasus are unacceptable" - Russian Foreign Ministry

2

Ukraine expels Russian Orthodox Church; priests and monks refuse to leave

3

“Stopping aggression does not mean improving the situation”: about the new route to NK

4

“Azerbaijan allowing exit from NK, prohibiting entry”: blockade continues

5

Demographics Armenia: more divorces, lower birth rate

6

The main topics of the day: what is happening in Georgia, Azerbaijan, Armenia

Support JAMnews

With so much misinformation cavalierly and cynically tossed around, it is vitally important that the societies in the Caucasus benefit from journalism that is fact-checked and unbiased, balanced and sensitive. JAMnews has been giving them just that. A full-fledged newsroom presence in almost every part of the region – committed teams of editors and reporters, SMM managers and translators, experts and citizen contributors – has allowed it to always stay on top of national breaking news stories, while also keeping an eye on the not so obvious, but none the less important, issues and trends that are overlooked by others. Now, we all need your support if we are to keep the ball of what we do rolling. Every contribution you make, however small, means we can continue. Thank you

Support JAMnews