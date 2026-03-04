Events around Iran pose no threat to 'Trump route', Armenian parliament speaker says

Armenian parliament speaker on Iran and other issues

“This is one of the largest wars which, thank God, does not affect us in any way. We hope it will not affect Armenia’s interests either.”

Armenia’s parliament speaker Alen Simonyan said this during a briefing when he commented on the situation around Iran.

He stressed that Yerevan cannot remain indifferent to events in a neighbouring country. Simonyan said the Armenian side regrets that people are dying in Iran. He also expressed hope that tensions will ease in the near future.

The speaker also stressed that Armenia and Azerbaijan have managed to reach a peace agreement. He said the country must stay away from any processes that could put this peace process at risk.

Journalists asked whether events around Iran and tensions in the Middle East could negatively affect the implementation of the “Trump route” transit project through Armenia. Simonyan replied:

“I think the events around Iran pose no danger to the ‘Trump route’.”

The “Trump route for international peace and prosperity” (TRIPP) is a road that will connect Azerbaijan with its exclave of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic through the territory of Armenia. The route carries the name of Donald Trump. His mediation helped Armenia and Azerbaijan reach an agreement on implementing the project.

During the briefing, the speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia commented on key foreign and domestic policy issues. In particular, he spoke about the management of Armenian Railways and the upcoming parliamentary elections.

“There is no flow of Iranian Armenians so far”

The speaker also addressed the possibility that Armenians living in Iran could move to Armenia. He stressed that the authorities do not see such a situation at the moment:

“I have no information about such a risk or trend. This did not happen during the 12-day war between Israel and Iran in June 2025. Naturally, we have plans in case such a situation arises. But so far there is no such flow.”

‘Some countries would like to buy from Russia the right to manage Armenia’s railway‘

The parliament speaker said Armenia discusses issues related to the country’s railway primarily with the Russian side:

“We expect a response as soon as possible. This project has vital importance for us. So we have no choice but to discuss it.”

At the same time, Alen Simonyan noted that other countries have also shown interest. Some of them would like to buy from Russia the right to manage Armenian Railways:

“I meet ambassadors of different countries. Naturally, there is interest, and they speak about it. Another question is what the final decision will be.”

According to the speaker, Armenia has not made a decision about transferring the management of the railway to another country. However, negotiations continue.

Armenia’s prime minister Nikol Pashinyan raised the possibility of transferring the management of Armenia’s railway to a third country. He said Armenia is losing competitive advantages in developing regional railway links. He linked this to the fact that the country’s railway system operates under the management of a Russian company. Pashinyan added that a country friendly to both Armenia and Russia could acquire the concession rights to manage the railway. As examples, he mentioned Kazakhstan, United Arab Emirates and Qatar. Since 2008, Armenia’s railways have operated under a concession agreement with South Caucasus Railway. The company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Russian Railways. Armenia has asked Russia to restore railway sections leading to Turkey and Azerbaijan as soon as possible. Without this, the country will not fully unblock its transport links.

‘Robert Kocharyan has reasons to worry‘

At his latest press conference, Armenia’s former president Robert Kocharyan said that no one could lead the country out of crisis better than him.

According to Alen Simonyan, a member of the ruling party, Kocharyan should not talk about leading the country because he has other concerns. Simonyan suggested he should instead consider whether his political force could pass the electoral threshold together with the Armenian Revolutionary Federation – Dashnaktsutyun and enter parliament.

He recalled that in the 2021 parliamentary elections the Armenia Alliance led by Kocharyan won about 21% of the vote. According to the speaker, in 2026 “the lion’s share of that 21% will vote not for Kocharyan but for another opposition party”.

Simonyan believes that political forces led by businessmen Samvel Karapetyan and Gagik Tsarukyan — whom the ruling team describes as “Russian and Armenian oligarchs” — will compete for dominance within the opposition:

“They will fight to become the leading opposition force. Both will take voters away from the Armenia Alliance.”

Billionaire Samvel Karapetyan is currently under house arrest on charges of calling for the seizure of power. Although his supporters nominated him as a candidate for prime minister, the constitution does not allow him to hold the post. Karapetyan holds citizenship not only of Armenia but also of Russia and Cyprus. Gagik Tsarukyan has not yet announced who will run for prime minister from the political force he leads.

Armenian parliament speaker on Iran and other issues