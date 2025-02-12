European Parliament to debate resolution on Georgia’s worsening political situation on February 13 – What’s inside?

European Parliament’s new resolution on Georgia

According to Formula TV, the European Parliament has prepared a draft resolution on the “Deterioration of the Political Situation in Georgia.” The resolution proposes sanctions against Bidzina Ivanishvili, founder and honorary chairman of the Georgian Dream party; Tbilisi Mayor Kakha Kaladze; Parliament Speaker Shalva Papuashvili; Georgian Dream Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze; as well as three pro-government propaganda TV channels.

The resolution will be put to a vote in the European Parliament on February 13.

The document highlights the existence of political prisoners in the country, the regime’s pressure on independent media, and states that the parliamentary elections on October 26, 2024, were rigged.

“The European Parliament calls on the EU and its member states to impose personal sanctions on Georgian officials and political leaders responsible for democratic backsliding, election fraud, human rights violations, and the prosecution of political opponents and activists. These include Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze, Parliament Speaker Shalva Papuashvili, Tbilisi Mayor and Georgian Dream Secretary General Kakha Kaladze, and party chairman Irakli Garibashvili. The sanctions should also extend to judges, including those of the Constitutional Court, who issue politically motivated rulings, law enforcement officials, and financial sponsors who covertly or openly support the regime. Additionally, they should target state media owners, including the broadcasters Imedi, Post TV, and Rustavi 2, for spreading disinformation and manipulating public discourse to sustain the authoritarian rule of the current governing party,” the draft resolution states.

The European Parliament also reiterates its call for EU member states to align with the United States and the United Kingdom by immediately imposing personal sanctions on Bidzina Ivanishvili and his family and freezing all his assets in the EU. Furthermore, it urges France to revoke Ivanishvili’s Legion of Honour award.

