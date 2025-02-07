Kaja Kallas and Marta Kos: Georgian Dream’s policy is violence against dissenters

European Commission on Georgian Dream’s policies

“Georgian Dream’s policy is violence against those who think differently,” stated European Commission Vice President Kaja Kallas and European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos in a joint statement on the current situation in Georgia.

They cited the case of journalist Mzia Amaglobeli as yet another example of how the Georgian Dream regime treats journalists and anyone who speaks out freely and openly.

The officials urged Georgian Dream to avoid escalating tensions in the country. Their statement also warned that recent legislative changes represent a significant democratic backslide and are inconsistent with the expectations of an EU candidate country.

Additionally, they highlighted how the ruling party regularly resorts to intimidation and violence, targeting peaceful protesters, journalists, and opposition members.

What does the statement say?

We are witnessing the Georgian authorities taking further steps away from democratic standards.



The rushed adoption of amendments to the Code on Administrative Offences, Criminal Code and the Law on Assemblies and Manifestations will have far-reaching effects on Georgian society. They will significantly undermine the rights to freedom of expression, freedom of assembly, and media freedom.



These developments mark a serious setback for Georgia’s democratic development and falls short of any expectations of an EU candidate country.



We urge the authorities to suspend these measures, refrain from further tensions, and await the opinion of the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR), as requested by the Public Defender.



The Georgian authorities have resorted to intimidation tactics and violence to silence dissenting voices. Peaceful protesters, journalists, and opposition politicians have been targeted for exercising their fundamental rights. The case of the currently detained journalist Mzia Amaglobeli is yet another such example on how the authorities are treating journalists and anyone who speaks freely. Mzia, currently on hunger strike is a symbol of courage of all those unjustly detained. Those responsible for the violence must be held accountable.



We call on the Georgian authorities to release all journalists, activists and political detainees detained unjustly. We urge the authorities to ensure a dialogue with all political forces and representatives of civil society. No option should be excluded to re-establish trust and dialogue. The recommendations of the OSCE/ODIHR report on the latest elections should be implemented as a matter of urgency. The European Union remains ready to support all efforts towards a democratic, stable, and European future for Georgia.

On 6 February, the one-party parliament of Georgian Dream fast-tracked repressive amendments to the administrative and criminal codes.

Verbal insults directed at state political officials or public servants in connection with their duties are now considered administrative offences, carrying severe penalties.

Previously, public incitement to violence was punishable under the criminal code only by fines and community service. Now, it carries a prison sentence of up to three years.

Read more about the amendments to Georgian legislation here.