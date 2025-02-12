Salome Zourabichvili to attend Munich conference, vows to warn West of danger

Zourabichili to participate in Munich conference

Fifth President of Georgia Salome Zourabichvili will participate in the Munich Security Conference, scheduled for 14-16 February.

“It is crucial to convey to world leaders what is happening in Georgia today—not only dictatorship, a Russian-style regime, and repression, but also the risk that Russia might achieve something it never has before. This would mark an unprecedented defeat for the West,” Zourabichvili stated after meeting with civil society representatives.

Meanwhile, no members of the Georgian Dream party—the country’s de facto government—have been invited to the Munich Conference.

The Munich Security Conference (MSC) is one of the world’s most prominent forums on foreign policy and defense. This year marks the first time that members of the Georgian government will not be participating.

Zourabichvili also announced plans to establish several platforms within her administration to represent different segments of Georgian society.

She highlighted her meetings with professionals from various fields, emphasizing that discussions on Georgia’s challenges at the conference panels should not be limited to her voice alone but include other Georgian citizens as well.

In particular, Zourabichvili stressed the importance of discussions with journalists on how to strengthen independent Georgian media, given the increasing pressure they face.

“The first targets of all dictatorial regimes are society and the media,” she stated, adding that she will initially amplify their message in Munich.

She also pledged that such meetings will not be limited to the run-up to the conference but will become a regular practice.

