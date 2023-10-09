NATO condemns establishment of Russian base in Abkhazia

Establishment of a Russian base in Abkhazia

The NATO Parliamentary Assembly has adopted three resolutions supporting Georgia’s Euro-Atlantic aspirations and territorial integrity and condemning the establishment of a Russian military base in the town of Ochamchira in Abkhazia.

“We strongly condemn Russia’s unjustified, unprovoked, illegal and brutal war against Ukraine, as well as its illegal occupation of the regions of Georgia, Abkhazia and South Ossetia, which constitutes a daily, clear and open threat by the Russian Federation to the security of the North Atlantic Alliance and to peace and stability in the Euro-Atlantic area.

We condemn Russia’s declared ambition to build a naval base in Ochamchira, located on the territory of Georgia illegally occupied by Russia, which poses a threat of future destabilization in the Black Sea region.

We reaffirm the 2008 Bucharest decision that Georgia will become a member of NATO through the Membership Action Plan as an integral part of accession. Rapid implementation of a package of measures tailored to the needs of Georgia and Moldova, while continuing to actively support Georgia’s Euro-Atlantic aspirations, as well as supporting Georgia’s steps towards NATO membership through a continued reform program, including key democratic reforms and a national annual program,” reads one of the resolutions.

Abkhazian President Aslan Bzhania told Russian media outlet Izvestia that a permanent Russian naval base will be established in the Abkhazian port of Ochamchira.

“We have signed an agreement, and in the near future there will be a permanent basing point of the Russian Navy in the Ochamchire district.

All this is aimed at increasing the level of defense capability of both Russia and Abkhazia, and serves the interests of Russia and Abkhazia, and security is the most important factor.”

Secretary of the Security Council of Abkhazia Sergei Shamba reacted to the statement, saying that the decision to establish the base was made long ago.

The Georgian Foreign Ministry expresses “concern” about this and notes that such actions are a violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Georgia.