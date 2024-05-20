fbpx
Foreign agents' law in Georgia
Foreign agents' law in Georgia

Scholz and Macron: "It is with deep regret that we take note of the decision of the Georgian government"

Scholz and Macron on “foreign agents” bill

President of France Emmanuel Macron and Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz have issued a joint statement criticizing the recent adoption of the “Law on Transparency of Foreign Influence” (commonly referred to as the “foreign agents bill”) in Georgia, as well as the overall path chosen by the ruling party, Georgian Dream.

“We, Germany and France, are deeply concerned about the situation in Georgia.

Both of our countries have been staunch supporters of Georgia’s European path and actively supported the decision of the European Council to grant candidacy status in December 2023.

It is with deep regret that we take note of the decision of the Georgian government and ruling party to deviate from this path by acting against our common European values and the aspirations of the Georgian people, such as through the adoption of the so-called law “on transparency of foreign influence”.

Georgia’s European path has been chartered – but speed and direction of moving forward depend on Georgia”.

On May 19, president of Georgia Salome Zourabichvili vetoed the Law on Transparency of Foreign Influence. According to the president, her reasoned remarks regarding this law have already been submitted to the parliament.

On May 19, it was announced that Joe Wilson, a member of the U.S. House Committee on Foreign Affairs and Chairman of the Helsinki Commission, plans to introduce a “counter” bill, according to which sanctions will be imposed on individuals responsible for the adoption of the “foreign agents bill” in Georgia.

Sanctions may also be imposed on individuals responsible for corruption in the elite, evasion of sanctions imposed against Russia, and so on.

According to the bill, trade, cultural, and military cooperation with Georgia will be strengthened only after the country changes its pro-Russian course.

Today, May 20th, a bill will be introduced in the US Congress, proposing asset freezes and visa bans for Georgian government representatives who supported the “foreign agents” bill.

